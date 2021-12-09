SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifefactory Brand has introduced a new line of stainless steel tumblers and sport bottles designed to expand into the warm beverage category. The new tumbler and sport bottle feature vacuum insulation technology to keep drinks cold or warm, easy-grip powder coating, and a silicone base to help prevent slips. The tumbler is available in 16oz capacity and the sport bottle is available in 16oz, 20oz, 24oz and 32oz capacity. Both products are offered in beautiful and simple on-trend colors.
Lifefactory Brand believes in doing more with less. Nothing over-engineered or too complicated to clean properly. Utilizing the lightweight durability and heat retaining properties of stainless steel vacuum insulation allows Lifefactory Brand to expand into the warm beverage category.
"These items are highly tested and thoughtfully designed with simple yet deliberate features that tie back to the core of the Lifefactory Brand," said Julie Lesniak, vice president of marketing, Thermos L.L.C. "Our goal is to elevate the consumer's daily routine; from that morning coffee ritual to staying hydrated during afternoon yoga."
The Lifefactory Stainless Steel Tumbler and Sport Bottle are now available at Lifefactory.com.
Tumbler Product Features:
- Double wall insulation for temperature retention
- 10 Hours Cold / 5 Hours Hot
- Rocker lid has a low flow rate perfect for sipping
- Durable powder coated bottle for easy grip
- Slip-resistant silicone base
- BPA-free
- Dishwasher safe; top rack recommended
Sport Bottle Product Features:
- Double wall insulation for temperature retention
- 24 Hours Cold / 12 Hours Hot
- Smooth drinking lip
- Stainless steel cap with easy carry loop; cap twists for secure closure
- Powder coating for easy grip
- Slip-resistant silicone base
- BPA-free
- Dishwasher safe; top rack recommended
About Lifefactory Brand
Lifefactory Brand strives to make healthy habits, delightful. Pure glass, stainless steel and protective silicone are central to our unique collection of purposefully designed essentials to help you care for yourself, your family, and your world. From bottles and glassware to insulated totes, Lifefactory products are a daily reminder that healthier habits create real impact. Lifefactory Brand stands for quality, continually striving to reduce single-use plastic, and focus on inspiring healthy daily choices. Simply put, Lifefactory Brand believes that doing good should also feel good. Lifefactory is a brand of Thermos L.L.C., which is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Learn more at lifefactory.com.
Media Contact
HollyJohnson, Thermos LLC, 1 312-388-8994, holly.johnson@thermos.com
SOURCE Lifefactory Brand