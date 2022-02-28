NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LightSail, the leading K12 literacy platform, proudly announces its new Reading Tournaments module in its innovative reading platform. Reading Tournaments are fully integrated, bracketed online March Madness-style tournaments that give educators powerful tools to ignite a love of reading.
Teachers can build the tournament on different criteria to advance their instructional goals and even tie them to their curriculum. They can design tournaments to:
- Encourage reading volume, with students competing on minutes, words and pages read.
- Target reading growth by specifying books within the student's zone of proximal development, called Power Texts.
- Select Lexile® level specific books, or vocabulary cloze activities as the basis for the tournament.
For a quick overview, watch this video.
The intelligent system can set up different styles of tournaments, such as leaderboard, multi-round knockouts, and hybrid models.
"We could not be more excited to bring the excitement of March Madness to the classroom," said Steven Gittleson, CEO of LightSail. "But it was essential that this have real learning value while being easy for teachers to use. It's designed to be quick to get up and running so that teachers or librarians use it all year long."
Defining the type of books and content which will count towards tournament scores adds a further dimension to help students grow as readers. Teachers can also use LightSail Reading Tournaments to focus student reading time, with settings for in-school only, outside-school, or both.
The LightSail Literacy Platform is based on the popular Lexile Framework for Reading®. It includes access to the extensive library of 10,000 books and multimedia, available in English and Spanish to support bilingual and ELL learners. The system uses vocabulary cloze assessments to enhance student engagement with a text while seamlessly measuring their growth as readers. So when tournaments measure performance on cloze results, it brings together the core features of LightSail's proven efficacy and learning gains. Embedded gamification and award badges further enhance the student's own sense of achievement, with these powerful and fun vocabulary activities.
Teachers and schools wishing to jumpstart their reading tournaments can now sign up for a free account to take advantage of the new Reading Tournaments module. They'll get free access through March Madness to the full system - and maintain free access afterwards to a library of over 6,000 classic titles.
To learn more and sign up for a 45 day free trial go to: lightsailed.com/tournaments/free-trial/.
###
LightSail is committed to creating a world in which learners maximize their potential through literacy. By reading just 30 minutes a day, LightSail helps learners develop reading confidence, regardless of their starting point. This robust yet simple system is built on a powerful literacy platform. It begins with an extensive library of nearly 10,000 complete books, from leveled readers to classics and high interest and authentic titles that build reading stamina. The smart platform adds embedded supports for every learner, including those with dyslexia, ADHD, and visual impairments. Holistic assessments track progress seamlessly, giving educators real-time access to meaningful data about student reading behavior, comprehension, and growth. Social features like tournaments, student authored books, chat, annotations, and engaging videos help reluctant readers discover the joy of reading. Learn more at http://www.lightsailed.com.
Media Contact
Saul Abrahams, LightSail Inc., 1 866-876-7323, saul@lightsailed.com
SOURCE LightSail Inc.