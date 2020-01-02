- On behalf of LINE-X, ESPN donating 250 game tickets to members of Armed Forces and their families to show appreciation for their dedicated service to the nation - LINE-X to feature Spec Trophy Truck 6100 provided by LINE-X of McKinney/Frisco and Texas Motorworx at the Ulterra Tailgate Outpost in Lot 3 before the game - Tailgate Outpost display includes games and fan giveaways