Live Sports are Back with College Baseball’s Biggest Event of the Year

BRYAN, Texas and COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Baseball's biggest event of 2020 will take place on June 4 and feature live collegiate baseball broadcasted for the first time since March!
The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational (CSBI) is an invitation only, four team regional formatted tournament featuring players from elite universities all around the country, hand-picked by the CSBI coaching staffs. Notable programs including Texas Tech, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn and more will be represented. Commentary will be provided by Geoff Blum, Houston Astros analyst, and Brett Dolan, former Houston Astros play-by-play announcer.
CSBI has teamed up with Infinity Sports & Entertainment to broadcast the tournament live from Bryan / College Station, Texas. The three day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $59.95 and includes the entire six game tournament. The CSBI has also pledged five percent of pay-per-view subscriptions to No Kid Hungry.
"This is an amazing opportunity to help showcase some of the best college baseball in the country, while raising funds for a charity and helping to provide some relief to everyone dealing with COVID-19's challenges," said Uri Geva, Infinity Sports & Entertainment CEO.
The event has been coordinated with local health officials and will include the full quarantining of everyone; From the players, coaches, umpires and broadcast team, everyone will be secured in a local hotel for the week. All participants will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, and will be checked daily for any medical conditions. The facility's normally full stands will be empty for these games. The CSBI staff is putting rules in place to ensure player safety on the field as well.
"All of these players are beyond excited to get back out on the field after missing their spring seasons," said Brian Nelson, Director of Baseball Operations. "We have to be smart and extra careful about how we let the players re-enter competitive play. We are putting multiple rules and limitations in place like pitch counts, innings and appearance limits. This will allow us to expand the rosters and give sufficient play time to players."
College Baseball is Coming - For more information on how to take advantage of today's special, visit: www.csbi2020.com. Follow the CSBI on social media: Facebook: CSBI2020 | Twitter: @CSBI2020
