OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, opens under new ownership today in Omaha and Lincoln. Elkhorn Highland Ridge resident Alex Pearson will own and operate the local office.
Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 100 markets across the country and offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.
Pearson is an entrepreneur at the core. When he was just 16, he started his own landscaping business, operating it through high school and college until he sold his half to his business partner in 2019. With a bachelor's in Marketing and Management from University of Nebraska at Omaha and a passion for fitness, he is excited to help local residents and businesses keep their fitness equipment running in top shape.
"It's very frustrating when the machines you rely on to get a good workout in fail," said Pearson. "I can recall several times at the gym when I've had to switch up a routine because a piece of equipment was out of order – and then it stays in that way for far too long. Our goal is to get machines up and running as quickly and safely as possible, and to alleviate this all-too-common problem."
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, technicians take extra precautions by wearing face masks, shoe covers, and gloves, and using disinfectant wipes when servicing equipment.
Since its inception, Fitness Machine Technicians has been committed to delivering reliable service/repair and preventive maintenance services to customers across the nation. With more than 35 years' experience in the fitness industry, Chief Executive and Founder Don Powers created a company that puts its customers first.
Powers shares, "Alex is certainly well-equipped to handle the opening of a new business, and we're thrilled he has great knowledge and familiarity with the Omaha / Lincoln communities. We're certain that, under with his leadership, Fitness Machine Technicians will thrive."
Pearson is involved with a local program called Teammates where he mentors middle school-aged kids once a week. He's also a member of the local rotary and part of a networking group called Center Sphere where he helps host benefits for local organizations.
For more information about having a fitness machine or exercise facility serviced, please contact Fitness Machine Technicians of Omaha and Lincoln at 402-871-4735 or visit http://www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com/NE.
About Fitness Machine Technicians
Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.
Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company's award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the country. For more information, visit the website at http://www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.
