RICHMOND, Va., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Richmond Crunch Fitness franchise, River City Fit, and Richmond Strong announced a Deadlift Competition in partnership with Stonewall Sports to fundraise for Side by Side. Every season Stonewall Sports Richmond, a nonprofit dedicated to providing a safe recreational place for queer individuals, chooses a local nonprofit to fundraise for. This season they are asking players to fundraise for Side by Side, a nonprofit which supports LGBTQ+ youth and provides safe spaces and community for them.
Crunch Fitness, River City Fit, and Richmond Strong are hosting a [Deadlift Competition Fundraiser for LGBTQ+ Youth on Saturday, June 26th starting at 12 PM at the River City Fit location at 16 N 25th Street, Richmond, VA 23223. All proceeds received through the competition will go directly to Side by Side. This competition is open to all levels from beginners to experts with a $35 entry fee. The top three athletes will win cash prizes from $100 to $500 dollars, in addition raffle prizes can be won by anyone who purchases $5 raffle tickets even if they do not compete in the deadlift meet.
Raffle prizes have been provided by local Richmond brands to support the fundraising efforts. Prizes are being offered by Babe's of Carytown, Prism Saunas, CryoRVA, Float Zone, Three Notch'd Brewery, Blanchard's Coffee, Triangle Rock Club, Calvin Bruce Massage, Crunch Fitness, and Reign Body Fuel. Organizers expect more businesses to participate and have more prizes available by the day of the competition.
Crunch Richmond Director of Marketing, Henry English, initially got involved by joining the "Power Snatches" Stonewall kickball team this season. The team also includes players that are members of River City Fit and Richmond Strong, which is how the fundraiser was originally put together.
English says she has been thrilled with the support so far and hopes to see all 50 spots in the meet sold out:
"This is a great opportunity to bring our fitness community together to support and uplift LGBTQ+ youth here in central Virginia and beyond. We [the organizers] are so thankful for all the support shown thus far by local businesses and our fellow Stonewall kickball players in creating this fun outreach and fundraising event for Side by Side!"
Crunch Fitness, known for its innovative group fitness programming and flexible gym memberships, has sponsored the advertising and cash prizes.
River City Fit, known their personalized coaching through classes and one on one sessions, is providing the event space and equipment.
Richmond Strong, a non-profit organization known for hosting inclusive powerlifting, strongman, and weightlifting fundraising events, is providing the referees, and organizing the meet and volunteers.
