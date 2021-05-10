GADSDEN, Ala., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wes Logan said memories came flooding back to him throughout the Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake.
That's bound to happen when you've fished a place since you were 5 years old.
Logan now has countless new reasons to think fondly of his home water after claiming the tournament title here on Championship Monday. The 26-year-old from Springville, only a 30-mile drive from the Gadsden City Boat Docks, caught a four-day total of 20 bass weighing 57 pounds, 9 ounces. He capped the competition with a 14-1 limit Monday, the third-heaviest of the day.
Logan earned $100,000 for the win, his first in 26 B.A.S.S. events.
The second-year Elite Series angler charged into the lead on Day 3 with a 16-15 bag that tied for the heaviest of the tournament. That made him the last man to weigh in Monday and the only one with a chance to knock Connecticut pro Paul Mueller from the hot seat.
Logan peeked silently at the scale while his bass were weighed. When his winning total flashed on screen, he let out a victorious yell and pumped his right fist over his head. Then he hugged Mueller and hoisted his first blue trophy for his home-based fans to see.
"I started tournament fishing with my dad when I was 5," Logan said. "We'd come here, Logan Martin and Weiss … I went into practice trying to not put pressure on myself. I wanted to fish like I'd never seen the place before. I wanted to figure out a pattern."
Having an open mind, even on water he knows so well, was critical this week. Neely Henry was a difficult read for most of the 98 anglers who started the tournament on Friday, postponed by a day because of heavy rains earlier in the week. The storms sent the water table rising and shot sediment throughout the lake. The Elites scrambled to find stable water, many relying on junk fishing to see which lures and techniques produced the best bites.
A trio of lures worked best for Logan — a 5/8-ounce Dirty Jigs Matt Herren flipping jig (black/blue skirt) with a Zoom Big Salty sapphire blue Chunk; a Dirty Jigs No Jack swim jig with a Zoom Super Speed Craw trailer; and a frog, which he used to fill his Day 3 limit.
Logan started the tournament strongly, putting 14-1 on the board Friday, good enough for ninth place. He caught 12-8 on Day 2, climbing to eighth and surviving the cut to 48. He made his move on Day 3 with the 16-5 haul, pointing to a pair of unusual catches as the turning point.
"I caught two bass under a bridge right by the Gadsden City Boat Docks on a crankbait," he said "I'm not a crankbait fisherman. It was about 11:30, and I only had two keepers at the time. But I caught a 2 1/2 there, and then two casts later, I caught a 5 1/4. I only got one more bite that day.
"When you get that kind of bite when you're not supposed to, that let me know I had a chance to win. Stuff like that just doesn't happen all the time."
Logan didn't divulge specifics on the crankbait, other than to say it's specially painted, similar to a black/chartreuse combo.
"I keep that one in my hand around here," he said. "It's a confidence thing."
Logan planned to fish down-lake from the start, but low water in that area made him choose otherwise. Each of the 20 bass he weighed was caught between Cove Creek and Minnesota Bend — both only a 10-minute run from the Gadsden City Boat Docks.
Mueller, meanwhile, went straight for the lower end of Neely Henry and found success. He seized the lead after Day 2 and was in second place going into Day 4, trailing Logan by just more than a pound. Mueller caught the heaviest bass of the tournament Monday, a 6-6 largemouth, but his 13-13 closing weight wasn't enough to overtake Logan.
"My pattern went away today and I knew that would be the deal," Mueller said. "I had to fish new water. I was able to catch some fish, and I had a good day. I'm glad at the way this turned out. As short as the morning bite was, I could have been sitting in sixth or seventh right now."
Mueller caught his best bass, including the 6-6, on a Deps Evoke 2.0 squarebill crankbait (chartreuse/brown back). He earned an additional $2,000 for having the Phoenix Boats Big Bass on Day 4 and overall.
Alabama native Gerald Swindle caught the second-heaviest bag on Day 4 (a 15-0 limit) and finished third with 54-2 overall.
Mueller took home an additional $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and fourth-place finisher Jason Christie of Park Hill, Okla., earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.
As part of the Yamaha Power Pay program, Logan earned $4,000 for winning while Christie claimed an additional $1,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant.
Minnesota pro Seth Feider finished 12th in the derby and didn't qualify for Championship Monday, but he still left Gadsden with a commanding lead in the Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings. His season total of 525 points gives him a 41-point cushion over Patrick Walters of Summerville, S.C., (484) with three tournaments remaining.
Brock Mosley of Collinsville, Miss., is third with 464, followed by Brandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum, Idaho, with 462 and Christie with 457.
Bryan New of Belmont, N.C., is leading the Rookie of the Year standings with 372 points.
The City of Gadsden and the Greater Gadsden Area Tourism hosted the event.
Finish
Name
Hometown
Total lbs-oz
Earnings
1
Wes Logan
Springville, AL
57-09
$100,000
2
Paul Mueller
Naugatuck, CT
56-03
$37,000
3
Gerald Swindle
Guntersville, AL
54-02
$30,000
4
Jason Christie
Park Hill, OK
52-13
$25,000
5
Matt Arey
Shelby, NC
52-01
$20,000
6
Bryan New
Belmont, NC
50-02
$19,000
7
Bob Downey
Hudson, WI
49-10
$18,000
8
Brock Mosley
Collinsville, MS
47-07
$17,000
9
Austin Felix
Eden Prairie, MN
46-04
$16,000
10
Todd Auten
Lake Wylie, SC
42-11
$15,000
11
Brandon Palaniuk
Rathdrum, ID
35-14
$10,000
12
Seth Feider
New Market, MN
35-13
$10,000
13
Clark Wendlandt
Leander, TX
35-11
$11,000
14
Drew Benton
Blakely, GA
35-00
$10,000
15
Yusuke Miyazaki
Forney, TX
34-13
$10,000
16
Greg Hackney
Gonzales, LA
34-12
$10,000
17
Clent Davis
Montevallo, AL
34-08
$10,000
18
Buddy Gross
Chickamauga, GA
34-06
$10,000
19
Brandon Cobb
Greenwood, SC
34-06
$10,000
20
Cory Johnston
Cavan, Ontario, Canada
33-14
$10,000
21
Micah Frazier
Newnan, GA
33-10
$10,000
22
Jay Yelas
Lincoln City
33-03
$11,000
23
Randy Sullivan
Breckenridge, TX
33-00
$10,000
24
Hank Cherry
Lincolnton, NC
32-14
$10,000
25
Jamie Hartman
Newport, NY
32-02
$10,000
26
John Crews
Salem, VA
32-02
$10,000
27
Stetson Blaylock
Benton, AR
31-13
$10,000
28
Chad Pipkens
DeWitt, MI
31-05
$10,000
29
Luke Palmer
Coalgate, OK
31-03
$10,000
30
David Mullins
Mt Carmel, TN
31-02
$10,000
31
KJ Queen
Catawba, NC
30-12
$10,000
32
Shane LeHew
Catawba, NC
30-03
$10,000
33
Caleb Sumrall
New Iberia, LA
29-12
$10,000
34
Jeff Gustafson
Keewatin, Ontario, Canada
29-09
$10,000
35
Bill Lowen
Brookville, IN
29-06
$10,000
36
Chris Johnston
Otonabee, Ontario, Canada
29-06
$10,000
37
Matt Herren
Ashville, AL
29-04
$10,000
38
Koby Kreiger
Alva, FL
28-15
$10,000
39
Kyle Welcher
Opelika, AL
28-09
$10,000
40
Greg DiPalma
Millville, NJ
28-04
$10,000
41
Caleb Kuphall
Mukwonago, WI
27-15
$10,000
42
Ed Loughran III
Richmond, VA
27-13
$10,000
43
Dale Hightower
Mannford, OK
27-13
$10,000
44
Rick Clunn
Ava, MO
27-11
$10,000
45
Steve Kennedy
Auburn, AL
27-07
$10,000
46
Jake Whitaker
Fairview, NC
27-07
$10,000
47
Marc Frazier
Newnan, GA
26-13
$10,000
48
Frank Talley
Temple, TX
24-08
$10,000
49
Patrick Walters
Summerville, SC
18-10
$5,000
50
Drew Cook
Cairo, GA
18-09
$5,000
