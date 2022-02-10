MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Minnesota's newest and only dedicated pickleball facility reinvigorates an iconic 75-year-old warehouse and takes the world's fastest growing sport by storm.
Exploding enthusiasm for the new sport, which combines tennis, badminton, and ping pong, has created a shortage of quality pickleball facilities in the Twin Cities. Minneapolis creative real estate development company First & First built the multimillion-dollar revolutionary facility, Lucky Shots Pickleball in the vibrant entertainment district of Northeast Minneapolis. The convenient location also boasts a beautiful vista of the Columbia Golf Course.
A portion of the facility, originally built in 1947 as a warehouse for Foley Manufacturing Company, has been purpose-built and renovated for the evolving sport of pickleball. The 40,000-square-foot facility boasts 12 individually fenced pickleball courts that feature state-of-the-art multilayered, cushioned surfaces intentionally designed for optimal resilience, ball bounce, and player comfort and safety.
Lucky Shots was deliberately constructed with the intention of fostering a flawless environment for players of all levels - from newcomers to world-renowned professionals, as a space where players thrive. Lucky Shots provides clinics, private lessons, and open-play to showcase the fun, accessibility, and style of pickleball while offering other great recreation and fitness options for all. Its location alongside the burgeoning entertainment/arts district of Northeast Minneapolis puts players near other fun things to explore, including, distilleries, brewhouses, cutting-edge art galleries and studios, and more.
"We set out to make Lucky Shots the coolest pickleball club on earth. Our facility is climate controlled, with state-of-the-art lighting and court surfaces that make it a perfect environment for truly legit pickleball play," said Peter Remes, founder of Lucky Shots. "Pickleball has exploded in popularity because it's indescribably fun and accessible to almost everyone and all ages. At the same time, it's ideal for anyone who craves healthy activity, intense competition, and simple ways to have a lot of fun with friends and family."
"Playing at Lucky Shots is by far the best way to get into this sport," said Scott Schreier, pickleball player from Eden Prairie. "We're used to playing on tennis courts redrawn for pickleball or poorly retrofitted facilities at health clubs or gymnasiums. The Lucky Shots staff and coaches clearly love what they do, and they help all of us become better players and have a great time hanging out together. We've needed a place like this since pickleball hit the scene."
Lucky Shots initially opened in late 2021 and hustled players onto the courts as snow hit the ground in Minneapolis, but they are investing heavily to make it a destination space that captures the full athletic, aesthetic, and social appeal of pickleball. Food and beverage service is expected to begin in early 2022 and facilities will be further developed for more socializing and other game-related activities.
"We offer active lessons and clinics to make pickleball even more accessible to players. It's an amazing sport that is easy to start and wildly addictive," said Peter Remes of Lucky Shots. "Our team is made up of people who live and breathe this sport, so our customers get to learn from the best, make new friends, and build stronger relationships. At the same time, pickleball is a great workout and helps people get fit, feel great, and get more out of life in 2022."
Lucky Shots also works with local organizations and companies to offer group outings, team building activities, and innovative new options to celebrate life's various milestones.
Location and Contact Information:
Lucky Shots Pickleball
Minneapolis, MN 55418
612-230-9870
More information about Lucky Shots Pickleball can be found at http://www.luckyshotspickleball.com.
Media Contact
Joe Thornton, Aimclear, +1 (612) 355-9692, joet@aimclear.com
SOURCE Lucky Shots Pickleball