MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through a new integration partnership with foreUP, the fastest-growing point-of-sale and tee-time management software company in the golf industry, independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, and vacation rentals with golf courses running on the Maestro cloud or on-premise Web browser property-management system can now give guests and staff significant conveniences. Any associate assisting guests with reservations or activity bookings can access the property's golf course tee sheet, review green/cart fees, and book/cancel/reschedule tee times without ever leaving the Maestro PMS. In addition, all retail and/or food-and-beverage transactions originating within the foreUp POS at a golf course (or multiple golf courses) can post charges directly to the guests' room or house account via Maestro. Not only does this give staff the ability to create more complete Single Guest Itineraries (SGI), but the streamlined service will drive revenues, improve operational efficiencies, and boost guest satisfaction and loyalty.
"The integration between foreUP and Maestro offers true SGI functionality — something we consider to be the holy grail in the resort space," said Edward Baker, foreUp Account Executive. "By enabling guests to book their rooms plus all activities during their stays (including dinner reservations, spa, and golf, etc.) in one system, it makes the process very easy for the guest and gives the resort the ultimate control and visibility into their customer's preferences and buying behavior."
More than 800 golf courses worldwide run on foreUP's all-in-one platform, which — in addition to tee-sheet and point-of sale-software — hosts a complete suite of cloud-based tools, including inventory management, billing, online booking, text, email and web marketing, reporting, food-and-beverage and more. A constantly expanding app store enables foreUP customers to authorize integrations with a host of relevant apps, offering everything from dynamic pricing solutions to electronic range dispenser integrations.
Maestro PMS is an established provider of sophisticated Web browser-based property-management solutions in the cloud or on-premises comprised of integrated and a la carte modular solutions and mobile web apps that support a touchless guest and staff experience. Powering leading independent hotel and resort groups with innovative technology and a client-first service culture, Maestro PMS is a natural choice for organizations looking to centralize their operation seamlessly across all of their departments and achieve a 360 degree view of the guest across the operation in a single database.
Integration on Par with Guest Expectations
"With golf itineraries and transaction postings now part of the Maestro Activities module via our integration to foreUP, lodging destinations with golf courses can increase revenues and guest satisfaction simultaneously," said Warren Dehan, Maestro President. "Delivering a powerful single guest profile with full history enables our customers to acknowledge their guests' personal preferences and anticipate their needs before they happen. This integration also supports Maestro's Gift Card module, so guests can settle their account at the Pro Shop or Club House using a gift card which will then appear automatically as a recognized form of payment within Maestro. It's convenience at its best, and it's just one more way that Maestro is always evolving to make our customers more successful.
"I've known the foreUP team for some time, and I am impressed with both the product and the people," Dehan said. "This integration was not only important to develop for our many customers with golf courses, but it was extremely easy to do because foreUP has such an accommodating and cooperative team. We are thrilled to finally be bringing this functionality to our growing portfolio."
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro's PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro's sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro's Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
About foreUP
Since 2012, foreUP has offered cloud-based technology solutions that enable golf course owners, operators and managers to run and market their businesses more efficiently and profitably. The company's all-in-one suite of SaaS tools and complementary services automate manual processes and provide seamless integrations with other software products commonly used to manage customers, tee times, inventory, food and beverage, billing, marketing, reporting and other systems with a single interface on any computer, tablet or smartphone. Visit foreUP.com for more information.
