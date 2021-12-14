LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On December 21, at 4:30 pm, OxeFit C.E.O., Rab Shanableh, along with celebrity hosts Magic Johnson and the Club Quarantine's D-Nice, will join forces for the exclusive Los Angeles launch of OxeFit's XP1 and XS1 smart gym, the most cutting-edge strength training platform available today with technology outpacing its competitors. Produced by ONE Entertainment's Brent Johnson and Fat Cats Live!'s Andre Cleveland, this event will spearhead excitement for what's to come in 2022.
Festivities will tip-off at the Crypto.com Arena (located at 1111 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015) in tandem with the sold-out LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game, where top fitness influencers will demonstrate Oxefit XP1 and XS1 to VIP guests firsthand. Gametime entertainment will feature a "silent disco" with sounds by celebrity DJ Deon Cole (Black-ish), where Hollywood royalty and outliers collide. OxeFit marks the beginning of a new era in fitness and health.
Sports & entertainment veteran and ONE Entertainment's CEO, Brent Johnson partnered with the OxeFit brand to enlist the celebrity community as a part of the OxeFit revolution, Oxelife. "The community aspect of OxeFit and OxeLife is what I find most appealing. Not only are these the most advanced machines on the market with AI and integrated robotics, but it is the best community-based interface on a machine with more options than its competitors. I rarely use game-changer, but the XP1 and XS1 are just that," said Johnson.
A post-game "Ugly X-Mas Sweater" after-party will feature host and NBA Lakers superstar Dwight Howard & friends at SoHo Warehouse (located at 1000 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021), along with mixmasters DJ Cassidy, DJ Millie, DJ Drama, and Playmate DJ Kayla Collins.
"We are poised to show the world the next evolution in fitness with the launch of the XP1, the professional level rehab, and physical therapy equipment, and the XS1's personal technology," stated OxeFit C.E.O., Rob Shanableh. "We strive to create strength training experiences that are accessible to everyone, from beginners to professional athletes, by bringing physical and mental well-being into everyday life."
OxeFit and its charity partner, The Y.E.S Society, have chosen Shields For Families (501c3) to serve as the beneficiary for its back-to-back events. Their mission is to develop, deliver and evaluate culturally sensitive, comprehensive service models to empower and advocate for high-risk families in South Los Angeles.
OxeFit events will enforce COVID-19 protocols, and masks are mandatory. All guests must provide proof of complete vaccination or same-day negative test result.
For more information, visit http://www.oxefit.com.
Get Social w/ OxeFit via Facebook: @OxeFit and Instagram @OxeFitInc.
Media Contact
Stacey Barker, OxeFit, 1 323-833-8358, oxelife@jadeumbrella.com
Stacey Barker, Jade Umbrella, 323-833-8358, stacey@jadeumbrell.com
SOURCE OxeFit