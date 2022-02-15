NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay warm with Magnahoodie, launching today. A patent-pending magnetic closure system in the hood, helps block out wind and cold air, keeping people warmer and safer.
Sweatshirts are easy to grab when running out the door for a gym session or to run errands. But they aren't always warm enough for the winter. This forces people to grab a jacket, scarf and hat too. Magnahoodie offers an all-in-one solution for ultimate warmth and comfort. It has two layers of high-quality 360 gsm hoodie fabric - a blend of polyester, cotton and spandex - guaranteeing supreme warmth and comfort during any activity.
Adults lose roughly 10% of body heat through their head. Children lose even more. Magnahoodie's patent-pending magnetic closure system keeps the hood securely tightened to the head, preventing loss of heat and cold air from getting in.
Magnahoodie also offers better peripheral vision than traditional hoodie drawstrings. Tugging on hoodie drawstrings can be hazardous while walking across the street or working or playing outdoors because the hood can bunch up. Magnahoodie's magnetic closure system keeps the hood tightly secured around the face and the wearer's view clear. It also looks more stylish and sleek than having to tie a bow near the face.
"Between running to gym sessions and sitting at cold football games, I found myself constantly tugging at my hoodie's drawstrings to try and stay warm. I would have to hold my collar shut to prevent the wind from getting in," said Jon Linchitz, creator of Magnahoodie. "I decided to solve the problem by inventing a hoodie that stays closed on its own, keeping me warm and allowing me to comfortably go about my day."
Magnahoodie is made with slightly tighter ribbing on the wrist bands and waistband to keep warmth inside. It is a bit longer than the average hoodie, going below the waistline, preventing it from bunching up and the 4% spandex gives some stretch for easier movement. A kangaroo pouch allows people to keep their hands warm. It also contains a hidden pocket to keep a phone, keys, headphones or other small items safe.
Magnahoodie is a heavyweight functional day-to-day hoodie ideal for working and playing outdoors, running around town or lounging around the house. It is available to pre-order in three colorways (black, red and royal blue) starting at $59. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/magnahoodie.
