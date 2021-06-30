VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, An Achievable Dream (AAD) announced that Maia Chaka, the first Black woman ever named to the NFL's officiating staff, has joined the AAD staff as Student and Program Success Coordinator in Virginia Beach. While she will primarily be serving AAD middle and high school students (currently at Lynnhaven Middle School), Ms. Chaka will assist all AAD campuses.
Previously, Ms. Chaka taught health and physical education at Renaissance Academy in Virginia Beach for more than 14 years. Colleagues and administration speak highly of her dedication, commitment, and consistency in showing up for students, and her passion for seeing them succeed. While working as an educator, she was also breaking barriers as an NFL referee. Ms. Chaka will be instrumental in assisting administration with the implementation and maintenance of the An Achievable Dream culture. She will oversee some of the most important components of the program at Lynnhaven: student enrichment opportunities, field trips, uniforms, recruitment and clubs. Ms. Chaka will help cultivate a student mentoring program and will assist with professional development at all AAD campuses.
About joining AAD, she shares, "I am excited for the opportunity to serve the students of An Achievable Dream. An opportunity to inspire and empower the future leaders of this nation through humanity, compassion, and diligence."
Lee Vreeland, President and CEO of An Achievable Dream, shares, "We are incredibly proud and excited to have Ms. Chaka join our Dream Team, and we have no doubt her leadership abilities and dedication to empowering students will make her a remarkable member of the team and contribute greatly to our students' continued success and achievement. Her achievements set an incredible example for our students and promote the vital importance of representation at all levels of leadership. We can't wait to see the heights to which Ms. Chaka goes, and we are proud to partner with her on her journey."
About An Achievable Dream:
An Achievable Dream (AAD) develops independent, productive citizens through a Social, Academic, and Moral Education (SAME®). Dedicated to the belief that all children can learn and succeed regardless of socioeconomic background, AAD operates schools in partnership with Newport News Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools, and AAD Certified Academy in Henrico County near Richmond, Virginia.
Media Contact
Abbie Schaefer, An Achievable Dream, +1 (757) 599-9472, aschaefer@achievabledream.org
SOURCE An Achievable Dream