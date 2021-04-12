TAMPA, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaintenX international is proud to announce its continued partnership with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver #6 Ryan Vargas for four races in 2021, including Talladega on April 24. The nationwide facilities repair company will support Vargas and his team, JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in their quest for the checkered flag with the same excitement and commitment with which it supports its own team members.
The partnership includes high-stakes races throughout the summer and into fall. Vargas will sport the MaintenX blue and orange at Talladega on April 24, Nashville on June 19, Daytona on August 27, and Charlotte on October 19. MaintenX's sponsorship will help supply Ryan's car with tires, modifications, and a vehicle wrap with MaintenX's signature sunburst design.
"NASCAR is popular with many MaintenX team members, so continuing this sponsorship felt both natural and fun," said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX VP of Business Development. "We wish Ryan and his team all the best as they roll into the 2021 racing season – we'll be cheering for him!"
Racing fans can also expect to see MaintenX's colors in NASCAR's Pole Position Magazine at the Nashville and Daytona races.
Just as MaintenX supports Vargas's team, it is looking to expand its own. There are more than 40 positions currently open at MaintenX – prospective team members can visit https://maintenx.com/career-opportunities/ for more information.
ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:
MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For more than 40 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.
Media Contact
Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX International, 704-845-1203, bill.schaphorst@maintenx.com
SOURCE MaintenX International