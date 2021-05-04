TAMPA, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaintenX International, one of the nation's largest providers of facility maintenance for commercial buildings, will proudly sponsor #4 driver Landon Cassill and his JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway. The 225-lap, 300-mile event will take place on the afternoon of May 8th at the legendary South Carolina racetrack nicknamed "The Lady in Black".
"Darlington is infamously 'too tough to tame,' but we're behind Landon all the way," said MaintenX VP of Business Development Bill Schaphorst. "Our team isn't afraid to take on tough projects, and neither is he."
Cassill is currently in 18th place in the Xfinity Series standings, and is looking to lead some laps for the first time this season after fellow MaintenX-sponsored driver, #6 Ryan Vargas, led for three laps at Talladega. Landon is driven to make the Top 10, and MaintenX proudly backs him in his playoff hunt.
MaintenX supports its own team members with the same enthusiasm as it supports Landon, including benefits like medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) options with 5% match and immediate vesting, and paid vacations, as well as unique onsite perks like a gym, kitchen and bi-weekly sponsored lunches.
There are more than 30 positions currently open, and prospective team members looking to join the blue and orange MaintenX team can visit https://maintenx.com/career-opportunities/ for more information.
ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:
MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For more than 40 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.
