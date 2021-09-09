NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manhattan Sports Therapy is located at 635 Madison Ave in NYC and specializes in non-surgical and non-invasive techniques at their facility, offering a multidisciplinary approach to treating patients. Find Local Doctors has once again recognized this respected clinic as a Top Patient Rated NYC Sports Medicine Practice, due to the superior reviews this practice has received. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that allows consumers to locate and connect with the most reputable and qualified physicians in their community.
As board-certified chiropractic sports physicians, Dr. Rolland Nemirovsky and Dr. Rachel Berenbaum specialize in sports medicine and treating all types of sports-related injuries at Manhattan Sports Therapy. At their state-of-the-art clinic, these NYC doctors combine various disciplines and offer results-driven care, utilizing the latest rehabilitative options. They provide comprehensive treatment for back and neck pain, herniated/slipped discs, sports injuries, physical therapy and rehabilitation. Some of the many conditions that Manhattan Sports Therapy uses chiropractic care to treat include sports/exercise injuries, neck, back, shoulder, hip and knee injuries, tennis/golfer's elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, plantar fasciitis, TMJ, muscle injuries, headaches, herniated discs and sciatica. Patient-centric care, expertise, progressive treatment and chiropractic services sets Manhattan Sports Therapy apart from other practices.
"We are honored to once again receive this recognition and are committed to helping our patients achieve pain-free, active lifestyles, using the latest techniques and treatments," says Dr. Rolland Nemirovsky
More about Manhattan Sports Therapy:
Dr. Rolland Nemirovsky is a board-certified chiropractic sports physician who specializes in chiropractic, spinal care and sports medicine. He is the founder of the practice and treats all types of patients ranging from professional athletes to everyday New Yorkers, offering exceptional care. Dr. Nemirovsky graduated with honors and received his Doctor of Chiropractic from the University of Bridgeport and also earned his master's degree in sports performance nutrition. He is certified in active release therapy (ART) and the Graston technique.
To schedule a consultation or for more information about the services offered Manhattan Sports Therapy, please visit http://www.manhattansportstherapy.com or call 212-310-0100.
