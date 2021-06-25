Family-owned since 1957, Mansfield provides innovative solutions to North America’s most demanding energy supply and logistics challenges. The company’s unparalleled portfolio of products and services includes an array of energy commodities, field-based hardware, land and marine logistics, environmental solutions, data management and risk mitigation tools. These offerings are backed by Mansfield’s dedication to service excellence and to the communities in which our stakeholders live and work. To learn more about Mansfield Energy, visit www.mansfield.energy. (PRNewsfoto/Mansfield Energy Corp)