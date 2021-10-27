(PRNewsfoto/Marine Products Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Marine Products Corporation)

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable December 10, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2021. 

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) is a leading manufacturer of fiberglass boats under the brand names Chaparral and Robalo.  Chaparral's sterndrive models include SSi and SSX, along with the Chaparral Surf Series.  Chaparral's outboard offerings include various models, such as OSX Luxury Sportboats, the 267 SSX OB, and SSi outboard models. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing boats, which include center consoles, dual consoles and Cayman Bay Boat models. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation.  With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value.  For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at MarineProductsCorp.com.

For information contact:

BEN M. PALMER

Chief Financial Officer

(404) 321-7910

irdept@marineproductscorp.com 

JIM LANDERS

Vice President Corporate Services

(404) 321-2162

jlanders@marineproductscorp.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-products-corporation-announces-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-301409256.html

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation

