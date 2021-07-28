EL PASO, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The inaugural "Walk the Line" march to bring our deported veterans home initiative that started Monday, June 28, 2021, in San Diego, CA., is now going through the Southern part of Texas, with Brownsville, Texas as the final destination point for one Veteran, who's looking at making officials in Washington DC and the White House take a second look at how U.S. Veterans are being treated after they finish their line of duty.
USMC Veteran and CEO/Founder of the American Veterans Homefront Initiative, Ramon Castro, has been joined along the U.S./Mexico Border with local supporters, zoom calls with the California Latino Legislative Caucus, rallies in Calexico, CA, Douglas, AZ, Las Cruces, NM, and most recently in Downtown El Paso where Castro was accompanied by the Repatriate our Patriots organization, LULAC (League of Latino American Citizens) and Hector Barajas, a U.S. Army Deported Veteran who nearly fought 10 years to become an American Citizen.
Castro, a USMC Veteran who has gotten national attention, continues on his journey across the U.S./Mexico Border to bring the needed awareness to Washington DC to seek immediate relief for deported American Veterans who have served their country.
"This is not a Democrat or Republican issue---this is an American Issue! Our goal is to walk from San Diego (in California) all the way to Brownsville (in Texas) to bring awareness to this issue of deported veterans. And we're hoping we're pushing for three initiatives. First, we're asking President Joe Biden to halt the deportation of war veterans, now. Second, we're asking for a program to be instituted so that all active military become citizens while on active duty. And we're asking for a full pardon to bring all these veterans who have been deported home back to the U.S.," said Castro.
The reality is that today's Veterans who were legal residents but not U.S. Citizens are sadly being deported back to their respective countries. Although there was a recent order announced by the Biden Administration earlier this month—this still falls short as the U.S. government does not have a policy in place to expedite citizenship for service members or veterans. It also does not have a policy to protect veterans from complete deportation. As a result, veterans who run into legal problems face possible and, at times, immediate deportation. Many have already been deported, but no one really knows how many. In addition, veterans are being deported to their country of origin around the world.
The American Veterans Homefront Initiative's call-to-action outlines three clear goals and asks that the current Biden-Harris administration and U.S. Congress to take swift and bold actions on the following:
1) Implement, streamline the process for service members and veterans to become citizens Immediately.
2) Halt deportation of American Veterans.
3) Pardon all American Veterans who have been deported and bring them home.
The inaugural event, "Walk the Line," a March to Bring Our Deported Veterans Home, started Monday, June 28, 2021, in San Diego, CA. The walk will cross California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. It will end on August 11, 2021, near Brownsville, TX. Here are the dates for Mr. Castro's walk for justice for Deported Veterans:
Alpine- July 27
Marathon- July 28
Dryden- July 30
Comstock- August 1
Del Rio- August 2
Eagle Pass- August 3
Laredo- August 6
Zapata- August 7
Rio Grande City- August 8
Hidalgo (McAllen) - August 9
Matamoros- August 10
Boca Chica (End of Route) August 11
Brownsville (Press conference)- August 11
The American Veterans Homefront Initiative is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that works solely on contributions. To consider contributing to this cause, please visit http://www.americanveteranshomefrontinitiative.com or follow us on http://www.facebook.com/avhomefront
