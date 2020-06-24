HOUSTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy has returned to regularly scheduled classes since being forced to shut down due to Covid-19. Being forced to close down for over 2 months like many other Texas businesses, Team Tooke was forced to adapt through online classes, ongoing communications with students and round the clock working as a team.
Now that the school has reopened, there has been a huge surge of new enrollments, primarily from family members of current students. As Team Tooke opened its doors, students only had the option to practice with someone from the same household for safety reasons. These family members enjoyed the program so much that many of them have made the decision to join alongside their family.
"Our goal as a martial arts school is to create an organized atmosphere where discipline and family values are a priority. And there is nothing better to reach this goal than having a family train martial arts together," said Professor Travis Tooke. The silver lining to this pandemic is that people are more grateful for what was briefly taken away. And, while the shutdown caused a serious challenge to Team Tooke as a business, the academy is now thriving with new students and growing faster than it ever has. Of course, things are not back to normal just yet. Students are now wearing masks and training with many restrictions in place. But the energy and positive attitude of the Team Tooke student base is back to where it belongs, and everyone is happy to be back with their team.
Professor Travis hopes that small business owners who have struggled through the pandemic will learn from this challenge and will be better prepared for the unexpected moving forward. While the Team Tooke Academy has both survived and thrived this challenge, not all businesses made it through, and many were forced to shut down permanently. Just like with the martial arts, it's easier to smile and be happy when you're winning. It's when you lose (or the world goes into quarantine) that you really find out what you are capable of. Working together as a team has helped the instructors and students of Team Tooke overcome this incredible challenge and everyone is stronger and more resilient than before. And while no one hopes for another government shutdown, being prepared for the unexpected is what every martial arts school and every business owner must be ready for.
For more information on Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy please visit www.TeamTooke.com or call 281-955-7300
Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy
10111 Grant Rd Suite R
Houston, TX 77070