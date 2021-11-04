HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martye Kendrick, of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Public Finance and Infrastructure Practice, is serving her third term on the board of directors for the Harris-County Houston Sports Authority (HCHSA). Kendrick also serves on the 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Men's Final Four Host Committee.
As a board member, Kendrick works to help attract major sporting events, such as the 2023 NCAA Men's Final Four or 2024 College Football Playoffs, as well as oversee the 1.2 billion dollars of bond debt service on the professional sports facilities in Houston. Board members are appointed by the Harris County Commissioners Court and Houston Mayor (with City Council approval) for a two-year term. Additionally, the 2023 NCAA Men's Final Four Host Committee that Kendrick sits on is comprised of 15 local leaders that serve as ambassadors for the upcoming event.
HCHSA provides oversight to world-class, professional sports venues and promotes the region for sports-related events which enhance economic development and bring better quality of life to residents, according to its website.
"It is a true privilege to serve on the Board of HCHSA and I am especially excited to be able to contribute as a member of the 2023 NCAA Men's Final Four Host Committee," Kendrick said. "I thoroughly enjoy working so closely with everyone at HCHSA and look forward to the opportunity to bring big attractions to Houston."
Kendrick, is a highly accomplished attorney based in the firm's Houston office. She has deep experience handling matters relating to tax-exempt bond financings, commercial real estate transactions, structured finance, and tax. Known for being both thoughtful and decisive, she takes a collaborative and consultive approach with her clients and helps them make sound decisions to drive their businesses forward. As a strategic advisor, Kendrick cultivates and nurtures relationships with clients, peers, and partners in both the public and private sectors.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 200. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Martinez, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 2128012131, martinezl@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP