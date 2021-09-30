CAMBRIDGE, Md., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dozens of supporters of an Israeli pediatric rehabilitation hospital will gather along the Eastern Shore of Maryland in October for a three-day bike ride to raise funds for the care of children with a wide range of physical disabilities, both acquired and congenital.
The 130-mile charity bike ride, called Wheels of Love, benefits ALYN Hospital, Israel's only pediatric and adolescent rehabilitation facility, which provides the innovative care and treatment needed to enhance the quality of life for the children treated at the hospital.
Hailing from all across the country, for many of these cyclists, the Wheels of Love ride is a meaningful annual tradition.
The 130-mile ride is divided across three days and the route will take participants through the scenic backroads of Cambridge, the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge and the historic land around Chesapeake Bay.
Since 2000, more than a thousand dedicated bikers have traveled to Israel on an annual basis to participate in the ride, which traditionally spans five days. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ride to go virtual, and in May 2021, a single-day ride in Morriston, NJ raised over $130,000. This year is the first time that American riders can participate in a multi-day ride in the United States. Israeli cyclists will also be participating in the 22nd annual Wheels of Love ride, this year in Southern Israel, beginning October 24.
"Wheels of Love is the hospital's largest fundraising event of the year, supporting the thousands of children with disabilities who rely on the innovative and personalized treatment ALYN Hospital provides," said Maayan Aviv, Executive Director of American Friends of ALYN Hospital. "As one of the world's leading pediatric rehabilitation facilities, ALYN's innovation lab, ALYNnovation, and state-of-the-art facility produce life-changing pediatric assistive technologies for children with disabilities worldwide."
Online registration for Wheels of Love U.S.A., which is taking place Oct. 24 – 26, is now open. The $500 registration fee covers accommodations for the three-day event at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Resort, lunches, a dinner reception, and more. Registered cyclists pledge to raise $2,500 each. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available as well.
To ensure the safety of participants, COVID-19 precautions will be in place throughout the event. All participants will be required to submit proof of vaccination. A virtual ride, #MyALYNRide, is available for those committed to supporting ALYN Hospital and unable to travel to Maryland.
For more information about Wheels of Love U.S.A., visit https://alynus.org/events-2/wheels-of-love-2021-md/.
About American Friends of ALYN Hospital
Since 1932, American Friends of ALYN Hospital has supported ALYN Hospital in Israel, which helps children with diverse disabilities by providing tools that increase their independence and mobility. The nonprofit organization focuses on increasing awareness of ALYN's life-changing work and raising funds to support it. Learn more about ALYN Hospital, upcoming events and giving opportunities online at alyn.org.
About ALYN Hospital
Established in 1931, ALYN Hospital is Israel's only pediatric rehabilitation facility providing innovative care and individualized treatments for children with a wide range of congenital and acquired conditions, including cerebral palsy, neuromuscular diseases, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries and burns. Learn more at https://www.alyn.org.
Media Contact
Eli Kapsack, American Friends of ALYN, 9543792115, eli@redbanyan.com
SOURCE American Friends of ALYN