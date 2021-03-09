ATLANTA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meet Dr. Richard Ambrozic, Atlanta's Celebrity Sports Doctor Behind the Comeback of Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 4-Time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski and retired Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Ryan Klesko.
Like Gronkowski, more professional athletes are turning to regenerative medicine, because the pressure to get back on the field is high, and now these therapies are increasingly available to the general public.
Although athletes commonly suffer serious injuries that could potentially end their careers and cause them serious long-term health complications, most of them turn to surgery to resolve those injuries. However, some of them are now pursuing Regenerative Therapies such as allografts, because these procedures are less invasive and non-surgical, with little to no downtime. The upside is the speed of recovery and repair that help many athletes recover faster and get back in the game.
The latest regenerative therapies have successfully been used to treat knee, back, shoulder, and neck injuries, and have also been used to heal soft tissue injuries to muscles and tendons even when surgery is required, as they can help shorten the recovery period as adjunctive therapies to surgery.
For example, in March 2019 Gronkowski retired from the New England Patriots after a series of career-hampering injuries.
"Gronk" thought he would never play professional football again. Fans were devastated, and he was hurting.
But then he met "Dr. Rick," and the regenerative medicine specialist began treating the legendary tight end with the latest regenerative treatment techniques. After Dr. Rick's treatments, Gronk was ready to play for The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Indeed, Gronk not only got back in the game, but he went on to make Super Bowl history. He caught two touchdown passes from MVP Tom Brady, and propelled the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV.
"I feel like I'm 18 again!" — Rob Gronkowski
For the story behind the story, you need to talk to Dr. Rick. How did this regenerative medicine expert from Atlanta, GA enable Gronkowski to come back from retirement and perform like he was 18 again?
The answer is both fascinating and inspiring, and the best part is that the latest regenerative medicine treatments can help weekend warriors get out of pain, feel better, and do what they love again. Today, regenerative medicine is not just for superstar athletes. Gronk urges anyone dealing with an injury or living with pain to learn about the treatments that worked for him.
"Get your body better, come see Dr. Rick!" — Rob Gronkowski
Gronk's personal physician, Dr. Richard Ambrozic, can answer questions like this and more:
What are Dr. Rick's latest next generation regenerative medicine treatments behind the faster and fuller recoveries for superstar athletes like Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski, former NFL Player and Superstar Wrestler Dean Muhtadi, Retired San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants & Atlanta Braves World Series All-Star Ryan Klesko, and former Professional Baseball Player and Co-owner of Gronk Fitness & Vue Enterprises Gordie Gronkowski Jr.?
What is Regenerative Medicine and how does it help typical patients?
What types of pain and injuries can be treated using Regenerative Medicine?
What areas does Regenerative Medicine/allografts treat?
How can someone find a Regenerative Medicine specialist with expertise in the latest treatments?
According to interviews in the new Regenerative Medicine Magazine, co-published by C. Christie Craig and Brad Weber of Local Umbrella's C4 Lead Machine and featuring GRONK on the cover, patients from age 14 to 89 can benefit from treatments similar to those that helped Gronk make his incomparable comeback.
Discover how these next generation Regenerative Therapies help typical patients seeking relief from pain and injuries, not just superstar athletes.
You might not win the Super Bowl, but if your body can recover faster and you can live without pain, Dr. Rick and GRONK would call that a win in anyone's book.
"Ever since I tore my meniscus and received the allograft regenerative therapies, I've been pain-free. Wow! " — Ryan Klesko.
Athletes Available for interviews with Dr. Rick: Ryan Klesko , Gordie Gronkowski Jr. and Dean Muhtadi.
