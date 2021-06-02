ROCKFORD, Mich., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To raise awareness for Great Outdoors Month, Merrell, the outdoor performance and lifestyle brand, announced today it's kicking off a month-long movement called "Everything Is Greater Outdoors" to inspire people to take part in the #DoItOutdoorsChallenge. This challenge is an invitation to rethink how easy it is to engage with the great outdoors by asking people to take simple everyday indoor activities, outside. The "Everything is Greater Outdoors" movement was developed in partnership with Merrell's advertising agency, Words From The Woods, and includes a mix of social and digital ads, experiential activations, program partnerships, and Merrell's first national spot on Hulu.
"Merrell is committed to celebrating the power of being outside every day, but having a dedicated time like Great Outdoors Month felt like an opportunity to do something big to share our mission with as many people as possible," said Lindsey Lindemulder, Brand Marketing Director at Merrell. "We're excited to offer a variety of ways to get involved with the #DoItOutdoorsChallenge. Whether it's eating your lunch in a park or attending an outdoor book club or a fitness event at an outdoor brewery, we hope to inspire people to spend more time outdoors in June."
The "Everything is Greater Outdoors" movement will include online and in-person activities.
Ads running across digital platforms and social media will have simple reminders such as "practice your presentation...outside," an image of a woman playing the violin in the woods and a spot featuring a family enjoying a backyard movie with popcorn will run on Hulu. Merrell's influencers and ambassadors who represent outdoor enthusiasts and athletes with diverse backgrounds, will also share TikTok challenges, camping how-to's and recipes for the outdoors, all while inviting consumers to join the movement by using #DoItOutdoorsChallenge.
Additionally, Merrell will be celebrating the month through various programs in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, NRPA and Outdoorsy. The outdoor brand will be the marquis sponsor of Michelob Ultra's Sunset Hikes Concert Series where attendees hike into a concert in the woods.
Consumers can enjoy outdoor events at dozens of Merrell's retail partners on each coast (Ashville, NC and Seattle, WA), including yoga events in the park, beer fitness events at outdoor breweries, book clubs outdoors, and more.
"Studies have shown spending time outdoors can reduce blood pressure and stress among other key benefits," said Meranne Behrends, Managing Director of Words From The Woods. "Merrell's approach to simply remind us that everyday things can be done outside reinforces their mission to make the outdoors inclusive and accessible to all. We hope the #DoItOutdoorsChallenge inspires people to experience the shared joy being outdoors creates well beyond Great Outdoors Month."
To enjoy the "Everything is Greater Outdoors" movement during Great Outdoors Month, please follow @merrell and to join the community tag #DoItOutdoorsChallenge.
Merrell® exists to share the simple power of being outside. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. Merrell is celebrating its 40th birthday in 2021 with a mission to build an inclusive and sustainable outside environment for future generations to enjoy.
Words From The Woods (WFTW) is a strategic advertising agency born in Portland, Maine. We've got two rules: work hard and be nice to people. Our team of strategists, creatives and designers deliver heart, humanity and fresh thinking to brands interested in telling their stories more effectively and efficiently. Follow us on the gram at @wordsftwoods.
Laurel Getz, Words From The Woods, +1 203-767-5963, laurel.getz@gmail.com
