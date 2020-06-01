INDUSTRY, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meteor (www.meteor-lighting.com), an established leader in architectural lighting solutions, today announced the launch of the Lance series. A range of high performing direct/indirect outdoor wall mounted luminaires that delivers up to 10,000 lumens combined with W+RGB color changing capabilities.
This new range of direct/indirect wall luminaires is designed for timeless exteriors. Bringing life to outdoor facades, the Lance makes a bold after-dark statement with its contemporary design and functionality. Available in 4 and 6-inch apertures, the Lance offers uniform shielded light that creates strong visual rhythm within a space.
The Lance series suits a variety of outdoor applications with its wide lumen range of 1,620 lm to 10,000 lm. It has both decorative and functional forms in perfect balance and is the highest performing outdoor direct/indirect wall luminaire currently available in the market.
The Lance series is designed to withstand the harshest environments, being IP 65 wet location listed. On top of that, this fixture is available with a Natatorium and Marine grade finish for near shore applications. Everything is built to last inside and out, which is why we designed the driver to be non-integral and instead located inside the wall mount bracket. This provides better heat dissipation and easier access for maintenance.
ONE OF A KIND | W+RGB TECHNOLOGY
The Lance 6, is available in a very rare W+RGB Direct/Indirect configuration controlled by DMX. This brings unlimited possibilities, with options that give you W+RGB for both up and down, as well as RGB up and White down or vice versa.
Other unique color temperature options in the Lance 6 are Na (Sodium) to illuminate architectural elements as well as Amber for Turtle-Friendly lighting.
Click here to watch the Lance series product video
Click here to visit the product page.
Lance Series Highlights
- Available in 4 and 6-inch aperture sizes
- Delivered lumen package range of 1,620 lm to 10,000 lm
- Wide range of beam angle options from 15° to 100°
- High Color Rendering Index of 85 and 93 CRI
- Color temperatures of 2700K, 3000K, 3500 K and 4000K, Na (Sodium), Amber
- W+RGB Color Changing Compatible
- Forward Throw, Wall Wash and Linear Optics
- Dual Switching compatible (Individual Up/Down controls)
About Meteor Lighting
Based out of California, Meteor Lighting is an architectural lighting manufacturer. We create advanced and innovative luminaires to inspire the lighting community. Our design philosophy is "Pure Brilliance" where we create luminaires that combine elegance and high performance.
Contact:
Hanson | Marketing Manager
hanson@meteor-lighting.com