MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hellas Construction, An Official Partner of the Miami Dolphins, is installing three turf areas at the new Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. The complex will house a full indoor synthetic turf field, a turf workout area next to the weight room and a synthetic turf area surrounding the two outdoor natural grass fields.
Miami Dolphins Director of Grounds Edwin Lamour said. "We are excited to grow our relationship with Hellas. They understand our needs for player on field performance and we are very confident about their quality and playability."
The indoor facility will once again house Matrix Helix® turf, Cushdrain® shock pad with Geo Coolfill® infill. Hellas Construction installed the same system at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida in 2018. This was the first installation of Geo Coolfill® infill in an NFL indoor facility. The Dolphins chose Geo Coolfill® because the cleat interface and superior foot control of the infill is like natural grass.
"We wanted to have a field that the players are comfortable to be on and not going to lose anything from playing on the grass field to the synthetic field. That was important." said Lamour.
Geo Coolfill® is the first and only 100% USDA-Certified Organic infill material comprised of cork and coconut fibers. The Cushdrain® shock pad helps protect athletes from injuries caused by hard impacts with the surface.
Third party FIFA testing of the synthetic and natural grass fields revealed that the surfaces perform virtually identically with respect to shock absorption, energy return to athletes, rotational resistance to cleats, and a range of other metrics.
Hellas Construction President and CEO Reed J. Seaton said, "Nothing is more important to our organization than our current customers. When the Dolphins began looking to build a new practice facility, they trusted that Hellas would continue to be a great partner for their needs. The greatest sign of appreciation from a customer is when they begin a new project and see you helping them complete their vision."
Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is the largest vertically-integrated sports construction contractor in the United States, specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, along with installation and maintenance. hellasconstruction.com
Miami Dolphins, headquartered in Miami Gardens, FL., compete in the National Football League as a member team of the league's American Football Conference East division. miamidolphins.com
About the Geo Plus Organic Infill – Made from cork and coconut fibers, this infill is 100% organic and recyclable. The combination of the cork and coconut makes for an infill that resists heat absorption and uses moisture to cool surface temperatures even in high-temperature areas. Temperatures of the playing surface being up to 40 degree cooler than a synthetic turf field with black crumb rubber.
The Geo Plus infill is permeable and allows for proper drainage, while decreasing the displacement of the infill upon shoe, ball, or body impact. The infill has optimal shock absorption and excellent control in all weather conditions, ensuring fast play and quick shoe release for the highest level of sports performance
