MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tyler Herro, professional basketball player announced today the release of his first cereal, HerrO's Fruit Hoops. The cereal bearing Herro's name will be available online at PLBSE.com now and locally in south Florida Winn-Dixie stores on February 3rd.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the cereal benefits the T. Herro Foundation that aims to inspire and improve the lives of the next generation by focusing on initiatives that promote physical play, wellness, and creativity.
"It's always been a dream to have my own cereal and now I get to see it come to life with HerrO's Fruit Hoops," said Herro. "I got to help develop the type of cereal, the box and the colors to fit my personal style. Fans who buy HerrO's Fruit Hoops will be supporting the T. Herro Foundation and allow us to continue to give back to the community."
The cereal is produced in partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment. For more than 30 years, PLBSE has created unique brands and lines for athletes and entertainers such as Patrick Mahomes Mahomes Magic Crunch, Doug Flutie's Flutie Flakes, Josh Allen's Josh Jaq's, Barstool Sports Pardon My Flakes and many more. HerrO's Fruit Hoops marks the company's first launch of 2021.
"We have worked with many athletes over the years, but Tyler is one of the most exciting and unique," said PLBSE CEO Ty Ballou. "His commitment to his foundation is one of the main reasons a partnership made sense as it has been a cornerstone of our model for decades."
About PLBSE
PLB Sports and Entertainment has created unique brands and lines for athletes and entertainers for over 30 years from the WWE, the late Bob Ross, Broncos star Ed McCaffrey to the iconic Flutie Flakes. With millions of units sold, PLBSE continues to grow in 2021 with projects such as Pro Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Bills QB Josh Allen, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, Green Bay RB Aaron Jones, National Champion LSU Tigers, Pittsburgh star WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and many more. PLBSE products and information can be found at https://www.plbse.com.
About Tyler Herro
Known for his unapologetic confidence and explosive shooting abilities, Tyler Herro is by far one of the most exciting players to watch in basketball. During the 2020 Playoffs, Herro had one of the most prolific rookie playoff performances in basketball history. He not only set the league record for most points scored by a rookie in a Conference Finals Game, he also ignited his team's offense to help them win the Eastern Conference Championship and move on to the Finals. A rising star in the league, Herro quickly garnered national recognition as a relentless playmaker in clutch situations and was named to the 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team. His strong presence on the court is only matched by his passion for fashion and his eccentric sense of style.
