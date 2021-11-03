LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Custom vehicle designer, Jhan Dolphin is known for his wild custom vehicles, often paired with somewhat unusual marketing partnerships. He's developed vehicle promotions with the guys from Black Rifle Coffee, NBC Sports, Maui Jim sunglasses, Dairy Queen, and even the rock band, Cheap Trick, just to name a few. However, his latest pairing actually makes perfect sense.
"Our entire build team lives an active lifestyle and loves the outdoors." explained Dolphin. "So… we're honored to be working with the team at Outside on this project. Their magazine and online content represents everything we love about the outdoors, and is the number one resource for information about gear, travel, and the activities we are passionate about."
The project began as a new 2021 Ford Ranger pick-up. All the work was completed by, what Dolphin describes as the midwest Dream Team, of Attitude Performance in Arlington Heights, Illinois and CPV Paint & Graphics in Franksville, Wisconsin. Both have worked with Dolphin on a variety of award-winning vehicle concepts. A long list of aftermarket accessories and modifications was selected for the project, using some of the best names in the business.
The BDS suspension, FOX shocks, ARB bumpers and aggressive BF Goodrich tires provide the nimble Ranger truck with expanded capability off-road, while the comfortable interior includes custom leather seating from Katzkin and the Gaia GPS App from Outside, for backcountry hiking, biking, and off-road camping. The bed of the truck is all business, with a TruckVault secure storage system, ARB fridge, a roof top tent, the innovative WaterGen (atmospheric water collection) system, and the (smokeless) FirePit plus from BioLite. An additional power supply is courtesy of a Goal Zero power pack and a series of powerful Rigid accessory lights are ready to illuminate the trail.
The truck, nicknamed "Live Bravely" will be unveiled in the Ford Motor Co. exhibit this week at the Automotive Aftermarket industry's huge SEMA show event in Las Vegas. After SEMA, the vehicle will make appearances across the U.S. at a variety of live shows and active lifestyle events, with many exciting adventures in between. For additional information on the project and the list of accessories and gear used to create Live Bravely, visit: http://www.JRobertMarketing.com
