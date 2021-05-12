DELAVAN, Wis., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For all those who have been languishing and land-locked, the dream of a summer by the lake just became a reality. Lake Lawn Resort, in Delavan, Wisconsin, is launching a wide range of activities and watersports starting in May, geared towards active adults, families and groups.
"We have so much planned for this summer," said Dave Sekeres, general manager, Lake Lawn Resort. "Guests can rent a private pontoon, deck boat, or take a relaxing cruise on the Lake Lawn Queen or Princess tour boats. They can eat breakfast overlooking Delavan Lake or join a local wine tour. Or do it all – there are activities planned for every visit this summer."
Lake Lawn Resort is a historic, full-service getaway destination nestled between two miles of the Delavan Lake shoreline and 250 wooded acres. With 271 guest rooms, three restaurants, a spa, and activities ranging from golf and tennis to watersports and kid and family activities, guests can design their own lakeside summer vacations.
Lake Lawn Resort's "Everything Lakeside" month-by-month schedule includes:
- May: Downtown Delavan Wine Walk (May 22) and the month wraps up with a variety of Memorial Day Weekend activities and packages, including the "Swine and Dine" Pig Roast on May 30.
- June: Weekly "Specialty Cruises" are hosted on the Lake Lawn Queen, a luxury 76-foot, two-level pontoon boat, including a Pinot Party Wine Dinner Cruise on June 16. A Father's Day's BBQ Beer Brunch is on June 20, and the Town of Delavan's fireworks show can be enjoyed from the Lake Lawn Queen on June 26.
- July: Weekly cruises continue, with added weekly "Kids Cruises" for the whole family. Guests will celebrate July 4th with a Luau on the Lawn. Other activities on the Lake Lawn Queen include bingo luncheons (July 11 and 25).
- August: The Lake Lawn Queen cruises throughout the month, as well as bingo luncheons (Aug. 8 and 22) and a wine dinner cruise (Aug. 18).
- September: While the weather is still warm, lakeside fun continues. Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3-6) includes cruises, family packages and a pig roast. The month wraps up with a Beer & Bourbon Dinner Cruise (Sept. 15) and a Craft Brew Open Golf Outing (Sept. 25).
In addition to scheduled activities, guests can enjoy:
- A marina harbor with full season-and short-term rental slips
- Boat rentals – Wide selection of speedboats and pontoons
- Watersport rentals – WaveRunners, kayaks, paddle boards and more
- Outdoor laser-tag
- 18-hole Majestic Oaks Golf Course with a full-service golf shop
- Full-service Calladora Spa
- One indoor and two outdoor swimming pools, two hot tubs, and a kiddie pool
- Walking and jogging paths, bicycle rentals
- Outdoor tennis and basketball.
- Mini-golf course and arcade game room
- Supervised children's activities
- Live entertainment
- Several lakefront bonfire pits
Summer activities, rates, and packages may change based on Covid-19 guidelines and are subject to applicable taxes and fees. For questions and to make reservations, guests can call 262-728-7950 or visit lakelawnresort.com.
About Lake Lawn Resort
Lake Lawn Resort occupies two miles of Delavan Lake's shoreline, and is the ultimate year-round destination for leisure travel, meetings, retreats, weddings, and events. Part of the Lake Geneva region, just 90 minutes from Chicago, and a short trip from Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford, Lake Lawn Resort is set on over 250-acres of natural lakeside beauty. Property features include Majestic Oaks Golf Course, an 18-hole championship golf course, three on-site restaurants, 165-slip full-service marina, a 76' tour boat, The Lake Lawn Queen, boat and water sports rentals, three pools, a retail outlet, fitness center, Calladora Spa, and 32,000 square feet of adaptable and flexible meeting space in 22 meeting rooms, along with 271 spacious, well-appointed guest rooms. Guests can visit http://www.lakelawnresort.com or call 262-728-7950 for more information. Delavan Lake Resort, situated across the lake on Delavan Lake, is also managed by Lake Lawn Resort.
