BUFFALO, N.Y., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women's Motorcycle Conference is back for the third time and will be scheduled for March 12-13, 2021. The conference was started by Alisa Clickenger, a passionate motorcycle traveler, author, speaker, coach, and community builder. In 2019, Alisa was named a Dealernews TOP 100 People in Powersports for work in empowering women motorcycle riders.
The Women's Motorcycle Conference is an annual virtual conference that brings together women on bikes from all disciplines of riding. This year, the conference has created a lineup of women who have important things to say about female motorcycle riders and those who are interested in this active lifestyle.
Dunlop Motorcycle Tires is proud to share their insight on motorcycle tires. Misty Johnson, the Northwest Regional Sales Manager for Dunlop, will be presenting an exciting and information-packed presentation — "Tires 101: Getting the Most Out of Your Tires" — on the second day of the conference, Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EST.
"Tires are really one of the most important parts of a motorcycle and when they aren't properly cared for, they can make or break a rider's experience," said Johnson. "There isn't a lot of information geared toward women and how they can get the most out of their tires, so I hope to provide helpful tips for everyone."
With this year's theme "UpLevel," there will be over 15 presenters and multiple live networking opportunities where women can get to know each other, meet presenters and sponsors, and participate in discussions. The cost is $25, and the event will welcome participants and riders from all over the country. If riders cannot attend the event live virtually, there are recorded sessions available for purchase as well.
"I am looking forward to presenting at this conference," stated Johnson. "I have been preparing and hope to provide some inspiring insight for riders who are just starting out as well as those who have been riding for decades. Of course, I'm also excited to talk to other fellow riders and presenters."
To register and learn more about this year's Women's Motorcycle Conference, please visit Dunlop Motorcycle Tires.
