MLive Media Group Michigan Football Season Kickoff

MLive Media Group Michigan Football Season Kickoff

 By MLive Media Group

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Start the Michigan football season with MLive.com on August 26, 2021, from 6:30 p.m.8:00 p.m. This virtual event features appearances from Michigan Football Alumni Jake Rudock, Jehu Chesson, and Mike Martin.

This event offers in-depth discussions with MLive's sportswriters Andrew Kahn, Aaron McMann, and Ryan Zuke, special team analytics, Michigan football trivia, and a live auction benefitting the ChadTough Foundation. The funds raised during the auction will benefit the ChadTough Foundation and support their research to cure pediatric brain cancer.

To interact with sportswriters and alumni players, enter for a chance to win tickets to our V.I.P. experience. The V.I.P. experience will be on August 26, 2021, from 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. Limited to only 150 people, this event is an opportunity to mingle virtually with former players and staff members and discuss hot football topics with MLive's football sportswriters.

Information and tickets for both events can be found here: https://www.mlivemediagroup.com/events/michigan-football-season-kickoff/

Go Blue!

MLive Media Group is the sister company to MLive, with eight publications comprising The Ann Arbor News, The Bay City Times, The Flint Journal, The Grand Rapids Press, Jackson Citizen Patriot, Kalamazoo Gazette, Muskegon Chronicle, and The Saginaw News, and Michigan's number one news and information site MLive.com. For almost 200 years our journalists have provided the residents of Michigan with locally relevant news, sports and entertainment coverage. Whether investigating crucial stories or finding the best that Michigan has to offer, we strive to be both an observer and advocate for our local communities.

Read Today's News Subscribe to Daily Newsletters

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mlive-michigan-football-season-kickoff-presented-by-university-of-michiganflint-301354509.html

SOURCE MLive Media Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.