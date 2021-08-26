SANTA MARIA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mob Armor is excited to present our newest handheld radio mounting solution, the Rad Mount, engineered to be the strongest magnetic hand radio mount available on the market. When radio communication is all that connects us to civilization it must be easily within reach.
Made for trucks, cars, off-roading, oil field, and construction workers. The new Rad Mount is made with rare earth magnets, an all-metal casing, and rubber pads for shock absorption - the radio isn't going anywhere. Mob Armor is the first to use an all-aluminum construction that provides a lightweight mounting solution that performs up to standards for off-road jobs and adventurous lifestyles. Stick it to any ferrous surface to mount it, or use the included steel disc for alternative mounting solutions.
"Mob Armor made a commitment to deeper connect with the core market," says Trevor Orrick, president of Mob Armor. "The importance of radio communication while on the job site, off-roading, or desert racing was clear." He continues, "Yet, none of the available products gave people an effective way to mount their handheld radios within reach. Mob Armor set out to design a robust solution ready to be used in various ways. The new Rad Mount is used to mount handheld radios in a vehicle, truck, shop, outside, on tool boxes, electrical panels, or anything made of steel."
Features and benefits of the Rad Mount include:
- Rubber pads for shock absorption
- 90lb pull-force rare earth magnets
- Made from 5052-grade aluminum alloy
- New products billet aluminum casing will now have an extended 3-year warranty instead of 1-year
Rad Mount is now available for only $36.99 MSRP through retail partners and on the website. For more information on Rad Mount, URL of the product page: visit our site
About:
Mob Armor takes an innovative approach to secure smart devices anywhere in a UTV, daily driver, race truck, emergency vehicles, gym equipment, or anywhere. The product line started with the Rad Mount as a product of necessity. Not one product in the smartphone industry was up to standard or evolving consumer needs, so we created something new. All products are designed and assembled in the USA. The brand has grown to over 150 different products within our 5 years of operation. Mob Armor products are built to last mainly using metal components, robust design, and an obsession with quality.
Mob Armor is affiliated with multiple organizations such as the AAM Group and SEMA. Mob Armor has been awarded the 2018 California Congressional Innovation. The Mob Armor brand and Mob Armor products have been featured in magazines and well-known racing video games and continue to be recognized as the ultimate mobile device mounting solution across many countries, including the US, Canada, and Australia.
