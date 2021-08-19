SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mojave Rx, a performance supplement company headquartered in Santa Monica, announced today the launch of its company and new product line focused on increasing athletic performance through pain management, accelerated recovery, and better sleep.
Mojave Rx's products contain high levels of pure cannabidiol (CBD), a molecule derived from the industrial hemp plant. Mojave Rx works with local farmers in the San Joaquin Valley to cultivate premium quality industrial hemp crops, employing only organic farming practices and taking great care throughout the cultivation, harvesting, and processing cycles.
"After back surgery, years of physical therapy, and countless MRIs, the only way I could keep training and playing sports was to find ways to manage my pain and speed up recovery time. But everything on the market was junk. So we created these clean, plant-based products activated with high levels of pure CBD, that really work. It's incredible to hear how people have been helped by them," said Mojave Rx CEO Michael Lagnese. "The reason we're able to provide the best products on the market at low prices is because we are integrated at every level of the supply chain," said Mojave Rx CFO James Baum.
Once the industrial hemp is harvested and extracted, the CBD molecule is isolated into a crystal form and tested at a third-party laboratory for harmful substances, such as heavy metals, residual solvents, mycotoxins, microbials, and pesticides, and to ensure a CBD purity greater than 99%. From there, Mojave Rx works with a team of food scientists and expert formulators within a certified GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) facility and ISO clean room to design, develop, and produce all of its products. Once completed, the products are quarantined, and each batch is tested again by a third-party laboratory to ensure purity and potency meet strict standards before distribution to customers. "Rigorous quality control testing has been a priority for us since day one. Our core operating principles are guided by three simple metrics, pure ingredients, high quality, and customer service," said Mojave Rx COO Alexander Federico.
Mojave Rx donates $1 of every sale to charities that support America's veterans. Roughly 1 out of every 4 homeless is a veteran, a statistic that underlines the need for greater support for our nation's heroes as they transition to civilian life.
Mojave Rx Relief products help everyday athletes effectively manage minor muscle tears, bruises, sprains and strains. Mojave Rx custom topical and tincture formulations feature some of the highest CBD potencies on the market mixed with secondary supporting actives to maximize efficacy. The topicals target acute pain relief on the spot, while the tincture focuses on whole body pain relief through interaction with the endocannabinoid, inflammatory, and nociceptive (pain sensing) systems.
Mojave Rx Muscle recovery for high-performing athletes is critical. The faster the body can heal itself, the quicker the muscle can be stressed, and further gains achieved. Mojave Rx's custom muscle recovery formulas have high potencies of CBD along with high levels of Echinacea, to support the reduction of inflammation and accelerate the recovery process.
Mojave Rx Sleep formulations are designed to be taken prior to bed to promote healthy, restful sleep resulting in overnight mind and whole-body rehabilitation. For athletes to perform at a high level in the gym, on the field, or in an office, good sleep is a must. The ingredients include a combination of CBD and Melatonin.
About Mojave Rx
Mojave Rx was founded in 2020 with the mission of utilizing plant-based active ingredients to create products that support rehabilitation and recovery, ultimately resulting in increased athletic performance. Mojave Rx's line of cannabidiol (CBD) products are top-of-the-line, featuring some of the highest CBD oil potencies available on the market, custom formulated to maximize the use of CBD for pain, recovery, and sleep. You can find more information about Mojave Rx and its products at https://MojaveRx.com, or on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at MojaveRx.
