LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), the fastest-growing fantasy sports gaming platform in North America, has inked a new strategic partnership with the NFL's Miami Dolphins. MKF will be introducing its unique style of fantasy sports by offering exclusive contests tailored to Dolphins fans.
In addition, Monkey Knight Fight has teamed with the Miami Dolphins Foundation to donate $100,000 to the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program. The yearlong initiative, which began in June, provides a minimum of 1,000 meals prepared by Centerplate each weekday out of Hard Rock Stadium. On weekends, the Dolphins work with local minority owned businesses to provide up to 1,000 meals to those dealing with food insecurity. For more information on the program, visit dolphins.com/meals.
MKF will be promoted across all of the team's social media outlets and external marketing efforts. The multi-faceted partnership will include the Dolphins introducing a weekly MKF player profile, as well as rebranding the Dolphin pregame radio show to the "Monkey Knife Fight Countdown to Kickoff."
Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight, commented: "The Dolphins brand is an iconic and internationally recognized tradition, with incredibly passionate fans. We're looking forward to introducing ourselves to them as we're certain they'll love playing fantasy sports with us."
Steve Mullins, Miami Dolphins Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, added: "We are always looking to enhance the fan experience at Hard Rock Stadium and this partnership with Monkey Knife Fight is a great way to engage with our guests with one of the most exciting brands in the fantasy sports arena. We're very excited to welcome them to the Dolphins family."
The agreement furthers MKF's commitment to utilize the down time in sports to create long term, mutually beneficial relationships. Recent partnerships have covered multiple leagues, including NHL's LA Kings, MLS's LA Galaxy, MLB's San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers, and PGA Tour golfer Charley Hoffman.
About the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium and have worked tirelessly to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. The organization hosts the largest fundraiser in the NFL with the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, giving more than $32 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, has impacted more than 40,000 youth high school players, coaches and teams through the Junior Dolphins program and has worked with more than 100 South Florida organizations though FOOTBALL UNITES™ programming. For more information, visit dolphins.com.
About Monkey Knife Fight
Ranked as the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company, Monkey Knife Fight's (MKF) award winning site is the fastest-growing gaming platform in North America. The company has achieved this explosive growth due to its unique, fun and engaging style of mobile sports gaming that truly levels the playing field for the average fantasy sports player. Unlike most DFS sites, where average sports fans are forced to play against professionals and rarely win, MKF offers its loyal users a dynamic, creative and ever-expanding slate of daily sports and esports contests, where having fun and winning, are part of the experience. Daily contests are offered for NFL, NBA, MLB NHL, Esports, Golf, Soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.
