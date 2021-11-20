CORONA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's all about stoking out the next generation of young skateboarders! Watch the new 'Shadow Day' video showcasing 15-year-old Monster Army recruit Daiki Ikeda from Japan hitting spots in Downtown Los Angeles alongside his idol, Monster Energy pro rider Ishod Wair. As the second installment in the video series, the four-minute edit pairs the young skater from Tokyo with the X Games gold medalist and certified Thrasher 'Skater of the Year' (SOTY) from Bordentown, New Jersey.
"I was really stoked to skate with my favorite skater today!" said Monster Army rider Daiki Ikeda about the video shoot.
Viewers can now go online and watch 'Shadow Day: Ishod Wair & Daiki Ikeda' on YouTube.
Released to global audiences across Monster Energy's social media channels today, 'Shadow Day: Ishod Wair & Daiki Ikeda' was shot over the course of one special day in Los Angeles. It follows in the footsteps of the first 'Shadow Day' video released in September 2020, featuring young Brazilian ripper and Monster Army rider Filipe Mota and the world's winningest street skateboarder, Nyjah Huston.
Much like the first installment, the new 'Shadow Day' edit shines a light on the brand's platform for nurturing the next generation of action sports talent: Monster Army is Monster Energy's athlete development program that supports athletes ages 13-21 years old in skate, motocross, BMX, mountain bike, surf, snowboard, and ski. Athletes from all over the world are evaluated and invited into the program to represent the Monster Energy brand and receive monetary, media and product support. Monster Army alumni include pro athletes such as Pro Skateboarder Trey Wood, FMX icon Axell Hodges and BMXer Jeremy Malott.
For young Monster Army upstart Daiki Ikeda, it was a dream come true to session the streets of Los Angeles with his favorite pro skateboarder Ishod Wair in the new video. Two years ago, Ikeda first turned heads in the U.S. by winning the gold medal in the Next X Skateboard Street contest at X Games Minneapolis 2019 at age 13. Competing in the Tampa AmDemic contest last year, the young Monster Army rider dropped consistent technical moves to claim 2nd place overall.
Maintaining his upward momentum, Ikeda earned sponsorships from companies such as Toy Machine skateboards and Nike SB shoes. In August of 2021, he showcased his technical rail skating skills in a video produced by influential skate website The Berrics. Featuring mind-boggling tricks like a backside 270 kickflip lipslide down the tall rail, the clip exposed Ikeda's talent to an even wider audience.
Speaking of talent, the skating in 'Shadow Day' is top-notch, as can be expected: After warming up with lines at a stair and flat spot, the rookie and SOTY proceed to put down serious ledge tricks. See Wair string together technical street lines in signature effortless style with his dog, Valentine, in tow. After earning the official thumbs up from Wair for a textbook kickflip, Ikeda ends the day with some certified bangers down a big stair set.
But no spoilers: Watch the four-minute 'Shadow Day: Ishod Wair & Daiki Ikeda' video, live now on YouTube. Also get ready to learn how to say 'hardflip' in Japanese!
Download photos for editorial use.
For more on Ishod Wair, Daiki Ikeda, and the Monster Energy skateboarding team, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also make sure to follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates.
###
About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.
Media Contact
Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, kim.dresser@indierpagency.com
SOURCE Monster Energy