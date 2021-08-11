CORONA, Calif., August 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get the inside story of a freestyle motocross legend! Monster Energy is proud to announce the release of "A Will Rock Solid," a new video documentary featuring FMX icon Taka Higashino. Released today to global audiences across Monster Energy's social media channels, the video provides an in-depth look at the 36-year-old motocross innovator and three-time X Games gold medalist from Osaka, Japan.
Produced by Monster Energy, "A Will Rock Solid" featuring Taka Higashino is available now to watch for free on YouTube here.
Higashino discovered his passion for freestyle motocross at a young age, when Japan's active FMX scene was almost non-existent. Putting it all on the line, he traveled to the United States in 2007 with a dream of competing in the X Games.
"I thought a guy from Japan doing freestyle motocross and winning the gold medal – impossible! But you never know, so I had to try 100 percent," said Higashino in the documentary.
"A Will Rock Solid" documents how the impossible dream became reality and Higashino claimed surprise X Games motocross freestyle gold in 2012, followed by two more consecutive X Games gold medals and countless accolades in a storied career.
Featuring interviews with Higashino as well as long-time friend and FMX pioneer Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg, the 13-minute video relives one of the most unique careers in the sport. The documentary's title is a play on the Rock Solid Backflip maneuver – a full backflip rotation while entirely releasing grip on the bike in mid-air – first landed in competition by Higashino during his gold medal-winning run at X Games 2012.
In "A Will Rock Solid", Higashino revisits his childhood days of racing motocross with his supportive father in Japan. He recalls first watching the "Crusty Demons of Dirt" freestyle motocross videos and catching the action sports bug. Paving his own way, Higashino became a motocross pro at age 20 and arrived in the US in 2007 with $6000 in his pocket and a dream of making it in professional FMX. Without speaking the language or having any contacts in the scene…
"My dream was riding in the X Games. I didn't care what place I got – just to be in the X Games," said Higashino in the documentary.
The rest is history. Higashino managed to locate the SoCal training facility of pro rider Mike Metzger on Google Maps and showed up at the door, asking: "Can I ride?" With his strong will and boundless motivation, Higashino impressed Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg, who soon became his mentor. "From the get-go I looked at Taka and said, 'This kid has a lot of potential! If someone helped this dude, he could be one of the best in the world,'" said Stenberg.
It didn't take long for Higashino to claim his place among the FMX elite. At X Games 2010, he made history as the first Japanese motocross rider to medal at the event: A technical double seat grab back flip Indy air earned him the bronze medal. He was also named "Breakout FMX Rider of the Year" by TransWorld Motocross magazine. Then, 2012 proved a breakout year when Higashino took gold after unveiling his new Rock Solid Backflip at X Games Los Angeles, followed by back-to-back gold medals at X Games Brazil 2013 and Los Angeles 2013.
Speaking on Higashino's unique career, "Twitch" Stenberg said: "When I look back at riding freestyle motocross and some of the baddest dudes in the world, Taka's right there on top. For sure! He puts in the work, and he deserves it." Higashino's wife, Soline, said in the documentary: "I think I'm very lucky to have a husband that is happy doing what he loves. That's the ultimate dream!"
See the dream become reality yourself! Viewers can now go online and watch Higashino's journey from challenging beginnings to one of the most revered riders in FMX history on YouTube here.
