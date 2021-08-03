CORONA, Calif., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get a rare look behind the scenes of professional Supercross! Monster Energy is proud to announce the release of a new documentary feature on 21-year-old motocross and Supercross athlete Chase Sexton from La Moille, Illinois. Released to global audiences across Monster Energy's social media channels today, "Two Three" portrays the 2019 and 2020 AMA Supercross 250 East Champion on the racing circuit and training with his support team.
"It was awesome having the fans back! This is my home race, so it was cool seeing these guys back after missing last year. I'm excited to keep going!" said Sexton about competing at Round 4 of the Pro Motocross season, his first race in front of an audience after pandemic lockdown.
Watch "Two Three" featuring Sexton on Monster Energy's official YouTube channel here.
The "Two Three" video featuring Sexton is Episode 1 in a new four-part-series produced by Monster Energy. Filmed on location at Red Bud MX raceway in Michigan and at the Sexton family home in Florida, the 12-minute feature offers a glimpse into the realities of professional racing on the pro circuit.
Viewers receive an inside look at Sexton's performance at Red Bud MX raceway in Buchanan, Michigan for Round 4 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season. The documentary introduces key members of Sexton's support team, including chiropractor Dr. G and mechanic Jade Dungey. We also see the back-to-back Supercross champion signing autographs for fans and going through the motions of donning his armor and checking in with crew before the big race.
Speaking on configuring Sexton's bike according to specs, mechanic Dungey said: "He's not picky at all. He knows what he wants and if I can just be consistent every weekend it's really good."
Shot in high-definition video, the documentary highlights Sexton's performance at Red Bud: "Overall, I came from eight in the first Moto and in the second Moto, I made a few passes and got to fourth. So, it wasn't the best day but something to build off."
The building continues right after Race Day, as Sexton heads home to Clermont, Florida, to regroup. In conversation with coach and father Keir Sexton, the video showcases the impressive trophy collection and memorabilia from a milestone-heavy career. Keir Sexton also introduces key motorbikes from his son's achievements, including national and Supercross championship machines.
Then it's time for a morning cycling run and gym time, before hitting the track at the Sand Lot outside of Clermont. "Still a bit tired after Red Bud, but ready to get back on the dirt bike!" said Sexton before commencing to send it across the dirt mounds and chipping away at his best lap times in this unique personal portrait of a successful racer and Monster Energy athlete.
But better see the full story for yourself! Watch Episode 1 of "Two Three" featuring Sexton on Monster Energy's official YouTube channel here. Also look forward to Episode 2 releasing in August 2021 and stay tuned for more info.
