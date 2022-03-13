TIGNES, France, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- He's officially on a roll! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Birk Ruud on claiming first place in Men's Freeski Slopestyle at the FIS World Cup in Tignes, France this weekend. In the event sanctioned by the International Ski Federation (FIS), the 21-year-old from Baerum, Norway, took home the win only weeks after earning a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
From March 10-12, 2022, the high-altitude ski resort in the French Alps hosted some of the best slopestyle skiers on the circuit. As the penultimate slopestyle event of the 2021/22 FIS Freeski World Cup season, Tignes provided a chance to earn points toward this season's Crystal Globe trophies. With a 42-year history of hosting World Cup events, the resort near the Italian border provided the perfect backdrop for world-class riding.
But the weather had different plans. Heavy winds saw Saturday's Men's and Women's Slopestyle finals, as well as Friday's women's qualifiers, cancelled. Organizers had no choice but crown the Men's Freeski Slopestyle winner on the strength of Thursday's qualifier results.
When all was said and done, the highest-ranking rider was Monster Energy's Birk Ruud. The Norwegian worked the course with confidence after earning Olympic gold in Men's Ski Big Air at the Beijing Games a few weeks prior in February. With a score of 88.50 points for his perfect first run, Ruud took home the win.
"It always feels good to get the W. I would have loved to ski finals but, you know, I skied my best in qualies and won the qualies so I'm super happy to take the victory, and I'm really happy to be here. It's a nice location here in Tignes and it's really beautiful," said Monster Energy's Ruud upon taking the win in Tignes.
This weekend's win marks the third World Cup Slopestyle victory for Ruud. He also won the slopestyle season opener in Stubai, Austria and now commands first place in overall 2021/2022 FIS World Cup rankings with 286 points. He also moved into second on the Slopestyle World Cup rankings with 200 points, trailing current leader Andri Ragettli by 50 points. The stage is set for a showdown at the upcoming FIS World Cup finals in Silvaplana from March 24-26.
Known for his versatile riding style, Ruud has been a top competitor from a young age. As a rookie pro, he won Freeski Slopestyle Gold at the Winter Youth Olympics at Lillehammer in 2016. He claimed the 2020 FIS World Cup Big Air Crystal Globe trophy and Big Air Gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Ruud owns four X Games medals (2 gold, 2 silver) to his name.
