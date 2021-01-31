NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow develops late this afternoon and will last through early Tuesday. Snow may be heavy at times on Monday with gusty winds leading to blowing and drifting of snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&