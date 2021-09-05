PALA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We have a new champion! Monster Energy congratulates Dylan Ferrandis on winning the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 Class Championship title in Pala, California, this Saturday. In front of a high-energy crowd at Fox Raceway, the 27-year-old from Avignon, France, finished the penultimate race of the season in second place to claim the championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, in his rookie season competing in the 450 Class.
The winner of today's race at Fox Raceway in the 450 Class was Monster Energy's Eli Tomac, who took home first place with a 2-1 finish. Hailing from Cortez, Colorado, the 28-year-old now commands third place in the season standings with one more race to go next weekend. But Ferrandis already is locked in as the new 450 Class Champion.
Also today, Monster Energy's Justin Cooper took home third place in the 250 Class race. After holding his own against an elite field of motocross riders, the 23-year-old from Cold Spring Harbor, New York, currently commands second place in the overall 250 Class season standings.
Here's a look at new 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis and Pala 450 Class winner Eli Tomac.
2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 Championship: Rookie Dylan Ferrandis Takes the Championship Win; Eli Tomac Wins Fox Raceway National II Race
Dylan Ferrandis was the rider to watch this season. Today's title win arrived less than one year after Ferrandis made history as the first French rider to claim the Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship. Since graduating to the 450 Class in 2021, the Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing athlete has put down a dominant season with the championship title as the exclamation mark.
"I think I've run out of emotion," said Ferrandis. "Today was hard, last weekend was hard. I've pushed deep inside to get through it. I dreamed when I was young to be a 250 Class Champion, but I never dreamed of being a 450 Class Champion. It's not even a dream come true; it is something that's the best thing I could ever do in my life. Wow, it's unreal."
Ferrandis will finish the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 Class Championship at the top of the leaderboard. As of today, he owns 486 points and a strong 62-point lead on his next competitor. Although the season has yet to officially conclude with the Hangtown Motocross Classic on September 11 in Sacramento, California, the Frenchman's lead makes it impossible for other riders to clinch the title at this point.
Ferrandis barged into his first career 450 season with a first place-finish in the Fox Raceway National I in May 2021. He took back-to-back wins at High Point, RedBud, and Southwick over the summer. Ferrandis also placed first at Budds Creek in August and finished in third place or better in every race he entered this season.
Saturday's championship title marks yet another career milestone for Ferrandis. In October 2020, he made history by becoming the first French rider to earn the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship. Previously, no Frenchman had ever won a title in 46 years of 125cc and 250cc competition.
Ferrandis also won the AMA Supercross 250 West Coast Championships back-to-back in 2019 and 2020. At a young age, he took titles in junior competitions like the French Minivert Minime Championship (2007) and French Cadet Championship in (2008). In 2014, he won the Motocross des Nations as part of Team France and counted among the top MX2 Class riders in Europe for several years before riding as a pro in the U.S.
The other breakout story of the day was Monster Energy's Eli Tomac, who took home the 450 Class victory at Fox Raceway with a 2-1 finish. Hailing from Cortez, Colorado, the 28-year-old won the second moto today by over 36 seconds and surpassed his Monster Energy teammate Ferrandis.
Tomac currently commands third place in the 2021 season rankings with a total of 415 points. This puts Tomac only 9 points behind Germany's Ken Roczen currently in second place, so he could potentially move up one more spot in the season's final race in Sacramento next weekend. Stay tuned!
Aside from today's victory in the Fox Raceway National II, Tomac's season highlights include a spectacular win at the Ironman National in August and consecutive second place finishes at Spring Creek and Washougal. Eli Tomac is a three-time Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships 450 Champion (2019, 2018, 2017) and the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX Champion.
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class: Monster Energy's Justin Cooper Claims Third
Today's race also marked a podium finish for Monster Energy's Justin Cooper. Competing against a stacked field of riders, the 23-year-old from Cold Spring Harbor, New York, took home third place in the Fox Raceway National II and crucial points in the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship rankings.
After today's third-place finish, Cooper now ranks in second place with 441 points. This puts him 23 points behind Jett Lawrence in first place, with one more race to go next weekend in Sacramento, California.
Cooper put down a highly consistent season with podium finishes in every single race. His 2021 highlights include a victory at Thunder Valley in June and two hard-earned second places at RedBud and Unadilla.
Before making his pro debut in 2017, the New York native shook up the amateur ranks with two AMA National Loretta Lynn's Amateur Championships and nine major amateur motocross championships. Riding for the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 250 team with his signature #32 plate, Cooper was a runner-up in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 250SX West and clinched third place overall in the AMA 250MX Championship back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.
