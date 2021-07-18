VISTA, Calif., July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monster Energy congratulates team rider Ishod Wair on taking bronze in the Men's Skateboard Street final at X Games 2021 on Saturday. On the final day of X Games competitions at the California Training Facility (CA|TF) in Vista, California, the 29-year-old from Bordentown, New Jersey, claimed the third spot in a field of eight elite street skateboarders.
Also on Saturday, Monster Energy BMX athlete Felix Prangenberg was announced as the winner of X Games gold in this year's X Games Real BMX contest. In the video competition judged by an expert jury, the 23-year-old from Rossbach, Germany, took the top spot on the strength of a 90-second video part captured on street spots with filmer/editor David Schaller.
Supported by Monster Energy as the official energy drink partner, X Games 2021 was contested as a closed-to-the-public event at three unique athlete training facilities across Southern California: BMX team rider Pat Casey hosted BMX events at his Dream Yard on July 14. Next, Axell Hodges' legendary Slayground compound welcomed the world elite of Moto X on July 15. And finally, skateboarding events, alongside BMX Street, were contested at the California Training Facility (CA|TF) from July 16 to 18.
During four days of competitions, the Monster Energy team claimed 20 medals at X Games 2021 (7 gold, 8 silver, 5 bronze) from BMX, Moto X, and Skateboard events in the world's premium action sports showcase.
Here's how the action unfolded for Monster Energy riders on the final day of X Games 2021:
Men's Skateboard Street: Monster Energy's Ishod Wair Takes Bronze
Saving the best for last, some of the world's most talented street skateboarders descended on the California Training Facility (CA|TF) on Saturday. The competitive Men's Skateboard Street final featured eight riders looking to put together their best run in a 30-minute controlled jam session.
As the perfect backdrop for next-level street tricks, the rectangular course at CA|TF offered plenty of handrails, banks, wall rides, ledges, kickers, quarterpipes and a Euro Gap. Designed by California Skateparks, the experts behind competition set-ups at X Games stadium events, the course encouraged creative lines and innovative tricks.
When it comes to creativity and innovation, Wair has both in droves. The 29-year-old from Bordentown, New Jersey, is a certified Thrasher Magazine 'Skater of the Year' (SOTY) and also boasts a successful competitive record, including wins at the legendary CPH Open and a gold medal from X Games Norway 2019.
As the final got underway at the (CA|TF), Wair settled into his comfort zone and attacked the course in signature effortless style. In his third run of the final, Wair put together kickflip boardslide the bank rail, frontside noseblunt the Hubba ledge, kickflip up the stair gap and 360 flip the kicker, frontside kickflip the quarterpipe, kickflip frontside lipslide the six-stair handrail, nollie heelflip up the Euro Gap, perfect switch heelflip down the eight-stair set and switch kickflip on the quarterpipe for the bronze medal.
After Saturday's podium spot, Wair now owns three X Games medals (1 gold, 2 bronze). In April 2021, the Thrasher Magazine SOTY won the SLS Unsanctioned 2 street contest. He has twice won the legendary CPH Open street contest in Copenhagen, Denmark (2017 and 2019), and claimed third place at the 2020 Tampa Pro street contest, his first-ever trophy in the high-profile event.
X Games Real BMX: Monster Energy's Felix Prangenberg Takes Gold in BMX Video Competition
One more thing! X Games 2021 also included an online video component that awarded full-fledged X Games medals: The X Games Real BMX contest featured six top BMX riders with 90-second video parts judged by an expert jury.
The X Games Real series was launched in 2010 to capture the progression in action sports outside of the contest arena. Now in its twelfth year, the series awards X Games medals for outstanding videos by invited teams of athletes and filmers across BMX, motocross, skateboard, freeski, and snowboard. The participants are free decide on the tricks, spots, and music featured in their video segments. The contest also includes a Fan Favorite component voted by viewers online.
When the winners for X Games Real BMX 2021 were announced during Saturday night's live broadcast, top honors went to 23-year-old Felix Prangenberg from Rossbach, Germany. The new Monster Energy team rider earned the win with a video part created alongside filmer/editor David Schaller.
With "Sleep Paralysis" performed by Klaplong as the soundtrack, the winning video entry was filmed at street spots across the German city of Cologne. The video showcases Prangenberg's full technical BMX talent in a real urban environment. It raises the bar with signature manual combos and spin tricks, supplemented by burly drops down gaps and stair sets, as well as difficult grinds on handrails and ledges.
After already claiming silver in Friday's BMX Street competition at X Games 2021, Prangenberg now owns three X Games medals (1 gold, 2 silver). Make sure to watch Prangenberg's gold-medal winning Real BMX 2021 video here.
View X Games 2021 Day 4 Video highlights here.
And that's a wrap! Congratulations to the Monster Energy on an incredible bounty of 20 medals at X Games 2021 (7 gold, 8 silver, 5 bronze). The BMX team earned a whopping eleven medals, including five gold. The Moto X team took home five medals (1 gold), while Monster Energy skateboarders claimed three medals (1 gold).
Thanks to the entire team at ESPN for making X Games history with this outstanding showcase for action sports.
Didn't catch today's live stream? X Games fans who missed the action at X Games 2021 this week can watch all medal runs and several highlight reels on the official X Games YouTube channel.
Viewers in the United States can also look forward to watching the 'Best of X Games 2021' tonight from 1 to 6 p.m. ET on ABC.
Visit http://www.monsterenergy.com for exclusive content from X Games 2021 including photos, videos, and contest results. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.
