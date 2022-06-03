Monster Energy congratulates team rider Justin Dowell on taking first place in the BMX Freestyle Spine Ramp competition at the FISE Montpellier 2022 event in France.
MONTPELLIER, France, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monster Energy congratulates team rider Justin Dowell on taking first place in the BMX Freestyle Spine Ramp competition at the FISE Montpellier 2022 event in France. In the Pro division contest, the 22-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, soared above the competition in an international field of top riders with a perfect run in the finals.
The high-energy crowd witnessed some of the world's best skateboarders attack the course in the Skateboard Street final, with 24-year-old team rider Aurelien Giraud from Lyon, France, earning a dominant victory.
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of FISE (Le Festival International des Sports Extrêmes), the action sports spectacle returned to Montpellier, France. The event attracted an elite roster of athletes from across the globe and several hundred thousand live spectators.
Sports contested at FISE Montpellier 2022 included BMX, Skateboarding, Parkour, Breakdance, Scooter, and more. The event was broadcast live across the world via web stream.
In the BMX Freestyle Spine Ramp final, the qualified riders took their best aerials and lip tricks to the spine mini ramp stacked with numerous extensions, wall rides, and a spine obstacle at the center.
Dropping into the ramp with speed and confidence, Dowell put down a perfect second run, featuring a no-handed 360 over the spine, air into the wall ride, huge backside flair bar spin, bar spin tailwhip, bar spin over the spine, downside tailwhip over the spine, one-handed backflip 180, double tailwhip, tweaked turndown flair, 360 double bar spin over the spine, tailwhip, and 360 to fakie for 92.00 points and the win.
"This has been one of my favorite events ever since I was a kid, and it feels unreal to walk away with the win!" said Monster Energy's Dowell upon his victory in Montpellier.
Dowell is the 2018 UCI BMX Freestyle World Champion. As a young amateur, he earned his stripes in the Monster Army support program before becoming a full-fledged member of the professional BMX team. At X Games Chiba 2022, Dowell earned silver in BMX Park as his first career X Games medal.
Also putting on a strong showing in the final, 27-year-old Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, took fourth place in the BMX Freestyle Spine Ramp contest. When all was said and done, Peraza impressed the judges with moves like nose pick 360 the spine, huge, tweaked flair, nose pick on the wall ride and 540 to fakie over the spine for a final score of 85.50 points.
In the Men's Skateboard Street Final eight qualified finalists took on the technical street course. When all was said and done, 24-year-old Monster Energy team rider Aurelien Giraud from Lyon took the win with a dominant performance in both the Run and Best Trick segments.
In his second run of the final, Giraud opened with a big hardflip over the center obstacle, followed by 360 kickflip from deck to quarter pipe, backside Smith grind the flat rail, backside overcrook the big gap to Hubba, frontside blunt the quarter pipe, big ollie into the bank, kickflip backside lipslide the rail, and a huge backside 360 ollie the bump down the stairs before the buzzer. When the action moved into Best Trick attempts, the Olympic skateboarder maintained his momentum by landing a huge hardflip and big frontside kickflip the stair set gap for a total score of 19.58 points and the victory.
In 2015, Giraud became a household name by winning the iconic Tampa Am contest. Giraud has since taken first place trophies in high-profile international contests such as Simple Session (2016 and 2017), Dew Tour (2019), FAR'n High (2019), and the French National Championships (2019). He represented France in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
