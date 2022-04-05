Monster Energy congratulates team rider Kevin Peraza on taking first place in BMX Park at the ULT.X BMX competition in Sun City, South Africa this weekend.
SUN CITY, South Africa, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing the heat to South Africa! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Kevin Peraza on taking first place in BMX Park at the ULT.X BMX competition in Sun City, South Africa this weekend. In the elite action sports contest recognized as the official African BMX championships, the 27-year-old from Tucson, Arizona, climbed all the way to the top in an elite field of freestyle BMX riders.
In the biggest action sports event on the African continent, Peraza was joined on the podium by 28-year-old Monster Energy BMX team rider Pat Casey from Riverside, California, in second place.
In the weekend's African Skateboarding Championships at ULT.X, Monster Energy's Khule Ngubane took home the title with several perfect runs. The 28-year-old from Durban, South Africa, also clinched the win in Saturday's Skateboard Best Trick event. The African Skateboarding Championships saw 29-year-old team rider Dlamini Dlamini from Durban finish in second place.
Started in 2007, ULT.X is Africa's elite action sports festival held annually with massive live attendance. Presented by Monster Energy, the event at at Sun City Resort featured the official African championships in BMX and skateboarding on April 2, 2022. More than 60 riders participated in the event, including many international BMX athletes taking advantage of the end of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
In a festival atmosphere, the outdoor competition also known as Ultimate X was supplemented by motocross and surf showcases, as well as musical performances from the likes of DJ ReadyD and SpeedSta. ULT.X is endorsed by Action Sports Africa, the continent's leading investment and development platform for athletes, events and brands in action sports.
BMX Park: Monster Energy's Kevin Peraza Soars to Victory in South Africa
The BMX Park course at Sun City Resort featured a plethora of large-sized spines, banks, quarter pipes, centerpiece jumps, and wall rides. Definitely the kind of set-up to go big – or stay home!
When all was said and done, Monster Energy's Kevin Peraza brought the matching bag of tricks to the enormous obstacles. A perfect first run, peppered with creative quarter pipe transfers and massive tail whips, no-handers, and a huge Superman seat grab over the centerpiece, earned Peraza a score of 91.96 points and the win.
The newly minted 2022 African BMX Champion faced tough competition from his Monster Energy teammate, 28-year-old Pat Casey. The iconic freestyle BMXer who trains at his private facility in Riverside, California, attacked the course with technical combos and high airs for a final score of 90.85 points and second place.
Skateboard Park: Monster Energy's Khule Ngubane is New African Skateboarding Champion
In the Skateboard Park event, the field consisted exclusively of African skateboarders, but the level was off the charts. In the competitive finals, winners were crowned based on the sum of their four top-scoring runs.
When the dust settled, defending African Skateboarding Champion Khule Ngubane from Durban convinced the judges with a showcase of technical tricks and consistency. He earned the weekend's highest score of 257.42 points with four strong runs. Trick highlights included a kickflip frontside boardslide the A-frame rail, gap out to frontside lipslide the pyramid, backside overcrook the flat rail, 360 flip to fakie the quarter pipe and backside lipslide the handrail.
Ngubane made history by winning the coveted title for the second consecutive year. He also soared above the competition at ULT.X by sending a gap to frontside noseblunt slide the rail over the pyramid. Learn more about Ngubane and his origin story in the Monster Energy documentary here on YouTube.
Second place in the African Skateboarding Championships went to 29-year-old Dlamini Dlamini from Durban. In the finals on Saturday, Dlamini hit the course with a frontside lipslide the big rail, backside Smith grind the flat rail, one-foot ollie over the pyramid and nollie crooked the ledge for a Top 4 run score of 224.80 points and the trophy for second place.
For more on Kevin Peraza, Pat Casey, Khule Ngubane, Dlamini Dlamini and the Monster Energy BMX and Skate team, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates as the action sports season continues.
