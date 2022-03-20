SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic, March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We already have a new champ! Monster Energy congratulates Kokomo Murase on her first-place finish in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle at the Audi SnowJam in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic. In the official World Cup event sanctioned by the International Ski Federation (FIS), the 17-year-old from Gifu, Japan, earned a dominant victory. She now ranks first in FIS World Cup Slopestyle and has secured the Crystal Globe win in overall Women's Park & Pipe rankings.
As the penultimate event of the FIS World Cup season, the Audi SnowJam was contested from March 16-19 for the first time in five years. The contest at the popular resort inside Krkonoše National Park offered one of the last chances to collect points towards winning the 2021/22 season's coveted Crystal Globe trophies.
Scoring points is exactly what brought Monster Energy's Murase to the Czech Republic. The young Japanese ripper dropped into the contest ranked in first position on the FIS World Cup Slopestyle leaderboards in a tie with Canada's Laurie Blouin at 160 points. This was her chance to build a commanding lead.
And she did! On the creative downhill course, Murase worked the rail with a switch backside boardslide pretzel into a backside 900 off the jump, Cab 720 mute grab, lipslide pretzel the kicker rail and a huge frontside 1080 lien grab at the bottom. At 89.25 points, she finished 13.00 points ahead of the next competitor for a dominant victory.
"I'm so happy, I did my best in riding this competition and I'm very happy I won," said Murase.
After Saturday's win at Spindleruv Mlyn, Murase now leads the 2022 FIS Women's Snowboard Slopestyle rankings with 260.00 points, a strong 86 points ahead of Jasmine Baird in second place. With one more contest to go, Murase also commands an unbeatable score of 396.00 points in Women's Park & Pipe overall World Cup standings. Leading the next competitor by 122 points, the Japanese ripper has secured the season's Crystal Globe trophy.
Will Murase also claim the Slopestyle trophy? Stay tuned for the final World Cup of the season next weekend at Silvaplana, Switzerland, from March 25-27.
Prior to this weekend's World Cup, Murase claimed bronze in Women's Snowboard Big Air at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. At age 13, she made history at X Games Norway 2018 as the first girl to land a 1260 double cork in competition and became the youngest Winter X Games athlete ever to win a gold medal.
