INNSBRUCK, Austria, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 'Flying Frenchman' does it again! Monster Energy congratulates Loris Vergier on taking first place in the legendary Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill mountain bike race on Sunday. The 25-year-old from Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, rose to the top of the Elite Men's division featuring the world's best MTB racers with a time of 2:38.936. Vergier was joined on the podium by 27-year-old Troy Brosnan from Adelaide, Australia, in second place just under 1.5 seconds behind.
In 2021, Crankworx Innsbruck celebrated five years as part of the Crankworx World Tour of mountain bike festivals. From Wednesday to Sunday, the event featured a variety of MTB competitions, including Slopestyle, Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck and a Whip-Off Contest. On Sunday, the deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club ended the Crankworx stop in Austria with a bang.
The natural downhill racecourse in Innsbruck consisted of a short, twisty single track that was receiving rave reviews from riders all week. Packed with jumps, roots and technical sections, the course demanded riders to maintain high speeds and put it all on the line to cross the finish line in a top position.
When all was said and done, Vergier had the keys to victory in Innsbruck. Maintaining his momentum through tight turns and dusty track conditions, Vergier crossed the finish line in 2:38.936 to claim his first career win at a Crankworx race.
"I'm really stoked, my run was good, and I needed to feel that pace again. You're on the edge on this whole track, and once you're tired you still have to push. It's good to have another race in the bag," said Monster Energy's Vergier upon taking first place in the Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill race, adding: "It's a long week because we didn't race anything else, but maybe next year I'll bring my BMX and have some fun on the pump track!"
Speaking on his preparation for the race, Vergier said that he came to Innsbruck with a relaxed attitude. "I didn't treat this like a World Cup until about two and a half minutes ago. I was like, 'Ok, now it's the race just focus and try and have something that you can be proud of.' I'm pretty stoked on that and maybe it helped?"
Vergier's Monster Energy teammate Brosnan came into the race as a favorite after clinching the win in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup downhill race at Bikepark Leogang two weeks earlier. Brosnan, who used to attend the infamous Nordkette downhill races in Innsbruck in 2011, attacked the course with speed and confidence. He finished with a total time of 2:40.218 in second place, about 1.2 seconds behind Vergier.
"It feels pretty good. I hadn't ridden the track before this weekend, and I was feeling pretty on track, but I knew it was going to be tough. I'm stoked with second place, you can't really be mad," said Brosnan, adding: "The track was really rough and blown out and the holes were big, it was pretty hectic. I'm glad the rain stayed away because it was pretty fun to ride but really hard to race!"
Monster athlete Luca Shaw (USA) finished the Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill in eight place, and Danny Hart (GBR) took 14th place. Canadian Mark Wallace rounded out the team in 20th place.
What's next on the MTB schedule? Make sure to follow Monster Energy at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup race on July 2 at legendary Les Gets, France. The rest of the tour has some classic European venues in store, before the World Cup moves to Snowshoe, United States, for the 2021 finals.
