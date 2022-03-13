ST. LOUIS, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mister Wonderful does it again! Monster Energy congratulates Phil Davis on his dominant victory over Julius Anglickas at Bellator 276 on Saturday night. In the co-main event bout contested in the Light Heavyweight division, the 37-year-old from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, went the distance for a unanimous decision victory after three rounds.
Bellator 276: Borics vs. Burnell was contested in front of a live audience inside Family Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The Main Card was broadcast on Showtime, the Monster Energy Prelims streamed live on YouTube.
"Mr. Wonderful" Davis (24-6 MMA, 11-3 BMMA) stepped into the Octagon as the former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion and No. 2-ranked fighter in the 205-pound division. In his most recent fight, Davis defeated Yoel Romero at Bellator 266 in September 2021. His opponent, Russian Julius Anglickas (10-3) was coming off a loss after challenging current Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 268 in October 2021.
From the start, Davis set the pace of the fight by attacking Anglickas with precise kickboxing. The former Penn State wrestling champ then resorted to his superior wrestling to nail his opponent on the ground, trying to isolate an arm for an early submission attempt. Round 2 saw Davis mixing his attacks, landing fast jabs and kicks before continuing to dominate Anglickas on the mat.
The third round solidified Davis' dominance, as he tried to force Anglickas into submission by straight armbar. Although the Russian managed to briefly return to standing, a harsh body slam takedown right before the final bell by Davis left no doubt who controlled the fight for three rounds. The judges named Davis the clear winner by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
"It's not enough to just punch a guy and make him hurt. You have to really take away his ability to win, mentally. His hope of winning the fight," said Davis in his post-fight interview in St. Louis.
Saturday night's victory marked the 14th fight in the Bellator promotion for Davis, who previously competed 13 times in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He is now back on a winning streak and in his previous nine fights has only lost to one athlete: Bellator Light Heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov.
Speaking on a potential rematch for the title, Davis said: "The thing that is pressing me is this joker Nemkov is something else. He's tough, he's got a win over me, and that doesn't sit well with me." With that said, Davis is ready to battle the winner of Nemkov versus Corey Anderson later this year. Stay tuned!
Phil Davis counts amongst Monster Energy's elite MMA athletes along with Sergio Pettis, Aaron Pico, Valerie Loureda, A.J. McKee, Juan Archuleta, Joey Davis, Douglas Lima, Erik Perez, James Gallagher, Austin Vanderford, Kamaru Usman, Jon "Bones" Jones, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal, Chris "The All American" Weidman, Dominick "Dominator" Cruz, Rose Namajunas, Tony Ferguson, Marlon Vera, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Maycee "The Future" Barber, Paulo "The Eraser" Costa, Stipe "Stone Cold" Miocic, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Jessica-Rose Clark, Valentina Shevchenko, Sean "Suga" O'Malley, Brandon Moreno, and Giga "Ninja" Chikadze.
