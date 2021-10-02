VITTORIA, Scotland, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What a solid debut! Monster Energy congratulates professional enduro mountain biker and multiple MTB World Champion Sam Hill on taking third place in the Vittoria EWS-E Tweed Valley race event in Scotland. In his career-first start on an electric bike, the 36-year-old from Perth, Australia, finished the demanding 57-kilometer race (35.5 miles) on the Enduro World Series (EWS) with a 0:41:27.29 total time.
Hill has been racing mountain bikes since the age of 12. A recognized icon of the sport, the Australian has earned eight World Champion titles across multiple disciplines and countless high-profile victories. Adding his first podium finish in the EWS-E Pro division continues the evolution of one of the world's most versatile racers.
The Vittoria EWS-E Tweed Valley race is the biggest celebration of international mountain biking in the United Kingdom. Accompanied by amateur races, family fun, and a full-fledged music and food festival, the officially sanctioned EWS mountain bike race brought droves of spectators to the Scottish countryside.
The forest trails of Innerleithen and surrounding hills are legendary among mountain bike racers. For the EWS-E race, competing riders faced three loops, a total of 14 stages and 3450 meters of climbing (11,300 feet) on the tightly wound track. While the trails are already among the most demanding on the circuit, the rainy Scottish weather added to the challenge and created slick surface conditions.
Monster Energy's Hill made his e-bike debut on a Nukeproof MegaWatt courtesy of his long-time sponsor, Chain Reaction Cycles. His race was off to a tough start during the first stage, when he finished in 22nd position in a difficult uphill Power Stage. Drawing on his rich experience, the veteran regained his momentum to win stages 7, 8, and 9. Finishing his impressive first EWS-E competition, Hill commenced to win all four final stages.
When all was said and done, Hill took the win in seven out of the race's 14 stages and finished in a strong third place overall. He cleared the track in 0:41:27.29 minutes, finishing 1 minute and 11 seconds behind winner Nicolas Vouilloz, with Kevin Marry in second place.
"Racing my first E-EWS was a lot of fun, there was some really good stages which I enjoyed," said Hill. "I learned a lot as the day went on about how to race the Nukeproof Megawatt and be efficient with it. To end up on the podium was awesome and something I wasn't expecting so it made the day that much better."
Hill is no stranger to crossing over between disciplines. As a downhill mountain bike racer, the Australian has won two World Cup Series titles (2007/2009), and five World Championships. He then made the successful switch into enduro racing to become the back-to-back Enduro World Series overall champion in 2017, 2018, and 2019. His successful start at Tweed Valley adds a top three-finish in electric mountain bikes to the legacy.
Download photos for editorial use.
For more on Sam Hill and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. You can catch the eight-time World Champion in the 'Between the Races' documentary series, available on YouTube here. Also follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2021 MTB season.
About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.
Media Contact
Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, kim.dresser@indiepragency.com
SOURCE Monster Energy