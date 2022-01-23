ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The medal run continues! Monster Energy congratulates its team of freeski and snowboard athletes on bringing the heat on day two of X Games Aspen 2022. During Saturday's competitions at the 25th edition of Winter X Games, Monster Energy riders claimed a total of seven medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze) at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado.
Rising all the way to the top in Pacifico Women's Snowboard Big Air, 20-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claimed her career-first X Games gold medal in the discipline and her second gold at X Games Aspen 2022 after yesterday's Slopestyle win. The silver medal went to no other than the most decorated woman in snow sports, Monster Energy's Jamie Anderson, who now owns a record-setting 21 X Games medals.
In the epic Men's Ski Big Air final, 23-year-old Monster Energy rider Alex Hall from Park City, Utah, clinched the win on his last attempt with a never-been-done 2160-degree aerial. Under the floodlights, the Men's Snowboard Big Air contest saw Canada's Max Parrot bring home the silver medal, followed by Finnish style icon Rene Rinnekangas in third place.
In the Jeep Women's Ski Slopestyle final, newly minted Monster Energy athlete Megan Oldham from Canada took the bronze medal with a technical run. The competitive Jeep Men's Snowboard Slopestyle contest, Swedish team rider Sven Thorgren rose to the podium in bronze-medal position after suffering a heavy slam.
X Games Aspen 2022 marks the 21st consecutive competition at the high-profile resort in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Supported by Monster Energy as the official energy drink partner of X Games, this year's event includes 100 of the world's best action sports athletes competing for a total of 42 medals across 14 disciplines. The three-day spectacle features Men's and Women's Ski and Snowboard competitions in the disciplines of Slopestyle, Big Air, SuperPipe, and the innovative Knuckle Huck, alongside Special Olympics Unified competitions.
After allowing only athletes and staff last year, X Games Aspen 2022 welcomes spectators back to competition viewing and X Fest areas amid stringent COVID-19 safety protocols. This weekend features fan activations, a festival village and DJ performances such as Illenium on Friday night. ESPN and ABC are broadcasting 13.5 hours of live competition, with 7.5 additional hours streamed live on @XGames digital channels, and all 21 hours live via the ESPN App.
Here's how the action unfolded for team Monster Energy on day one of X Games Aspen 2022:
Jeep Women's Ski Slopestyle: Monster Energy's Megan Oldham Claims Bronze in Elite Field
After overcast skies and challenging conditions loomed on day one, Saturday brought blue skies over Buttermilk Mountain. The perfect backdrop for the Jeep Women's Ski Slopestyle, in which seven riders tried to put down the highest-scoring run in a 35-minute jam session. Countries represented in the final included Estonia, France, Norway, Scotland, Switzerland, and the United States.
With several riders posting perfect runs on the Snowpark Technologies-designed course, the pressure to climb into a podium position was at an all-time high. But pressure is exactly where 20-year-old Megan Oldham from Parry Sound, Canada, is known to thrive.
After having difficulty posting a perfect run, Oldham dropped in one last time as the final rider of the entire contest – and found her line! 4 In the rails section, she finessed a gap to 270 off, switch up 270 out and switch 270 on the flat-down rail. Charging into the jump section, Oldham posted a rightside cork 900 tail grab, switch double cork 900 safety grab, and her signature switch double cork 1260 safety grab on the final hit for the bronze medal.
Oldham now owns five X Games medals (1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze) after already taking silver in Women's Ski Big Air at X Games Aspen 2022 on Friday night. Despite her young age, the Ontario native already holds an FIS Freeski World Cup Crystal Globe. She made history as the first female Canadian athlete to earn a podium finish at X Games by claiming Women's Ski Big Air gold at Norway 2020.
Jeep Men's Snowboard Slopestyle: Monster Energy's Sven Thorgren Rises into Third Place
The snow action continued in the Jeep Men's Snowboard Slopestyle event. The elite field featured ten of the world's best freestyle snowboarders, representing only five countries: Canada, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States.
The downhill obstacle course designed by master builders Snowpark Technologies offered the perfect backdrop for world-class tricks. In the top section, the course featured 15 different rails and jib obstacles. In the jump section, riders traversed three consecutive jumps ranging from 55-feet length to 60-feet and the final 65-feet 'money booter' jump for going big at the bottom.
As the final session got underway, the action took a sudden pause when 27-year-old Sven Thorgren from Stockholm, Sweden suffered a heavy fall early in his run. After sitting out the next attempt to recover, it was unclear whether the previous Slopestyle gold medalist (X Games Norway 2017) would be able to continue competing.
Ultimately, Thorgren returned to the course – and rise to the podium! As his competitors posted perfect runs, the Swedish all-terrain rider fired back with a flawless routine on his final run of the day: In the rails, Thorgren landed a backside 360 on 180 pretzel out, Cab 360 on, and switch frontside boardslide 270. Hitting the jumps with speed, he put down a switch double cork 1260 tail grab, frontside triple cork 1440 mute, and backside 1620 stalefish on the final kicker for the bronze medal.
Known as a podium favorite in Big Air and Slopestyle contests, Thorgren now owns 8 X Games medals (1 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze). Outside the contest arena, the talented Swede channels his 'Svenergy' into snowboard videos with the Scandalnavians crew.
Pacifico Women's Snowboard Big Air: Monster Energy's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott Claims Career-First Gold in Discipline, Jamie Anderson Earns Silver
The Monster Energy team continued storming the podium in the spectacular Pacifico Women's Snowboard Big Air final. Under blue skies on Buttermilk Mountain, riders attacked the Big Air jump across a 70-foot gap attempting to build a high score composed of two tricks. Only five riders competed in the jam session, representing Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States.
Despite the pared down field of riders, the energetic crowd in Aspen was in for an outstanding showcase of progressive aerials. Dropping in with confidence after winning the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle event on Friday, 20-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott from Wanaka, New Zealand, started stacking high scores right out the gate.
On her first run, the Kiwi ripper put down a perfect frontside 1080 double cork melon for 40 points. On her third run in the final, Sadowski-Synnott upped the ante with a fast-spinning backside 1260 mute, rotating around her axis three-and-a-half times. On the strength of a combined score of 85.00 points, she took her final run as a victory lap and earned her first X Games gold medal in Big Air.
"I'm just stoked to be out here and still winning and competing with all the girls. Everyone out here has been sending it and that just pushes me!" said Sadowski-Synnott upon winning Big Air gold at X Games Aspen 2022.
Despite her young age, Sadowski-Synnott now owns seven X Games medals (4 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze). She is also the reigning 2021 FIS World Snowboard Champion. She was named 'Rookie of the Year' in the 2020 Snowboarder Magazine Awards and made history by winning Slopestyle bronze at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, ending New Zealand's 26-year medal drought and becoming a national hero.
The young phenom was joined on the podium by the most decorated woman in snow sports, 31-year-old Jamie Anderson from South Lake Tahoe. Dropping in as the defending Big Air gold medalist from X Games Aspen 2022, Anderson brought the heat by building a high score early on her first two attempts.
On Run 1, the snowboard icon posted a perfect Cab backside double cork 1080 mute for 42 points. She then followed up by sending a huge frontside double cork 1080 over the 70-feet gap on Run 2 for 40 points. She attempted a difficult Cab 1260 on her final attempt, yet unable to stick the landing. But on the strength of 82.00 points overall, Anderson claimed Big Air silver.
Saturday's second-place finish ties Anderson with Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris for most Winter X Games medals in history at 21 medals. Anderson now owns 8 gold, 9 silver, and 4 bronze medals in the event. Recognized as a trailblazer of the sport, Anderson won the inaugural snowboard slopestyle competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and took gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She is set to represent the USA at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Men's Ski Big Air: Monster Energy's Alex Hall Clinches Gold with History-Making Trick
The nighttime action on Saturday kicked off with the Men's Ski Big Air contest in front of a high-energy crowd. Under the floodlights, eight riders competed to post the two highest-scoring aerials for a combined score in the 35-minute jam session.
In the diverse field of finalists, riders hailed from seven countries: Austria, Canada, France, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States. With five athletes already owning X Games Big Air gold, the crowd was in for an unforgettable battle for Big Air dominance.
As the final unfolded, rider after rider posted never-been-done moves to edge ahead of the competition. With scores soon settling above the 40-point benchmark, the top of the leaderboard shifted by the minute in a wild rollercoaster final. And the fans on Buttermilk Mountain loved every minute of the epic progression session.
One rider who kept calm amid the madness was 23-year-old Monster Energy rider Alex Hall from Park City, Utah. Standing at 6'4", Hall entered X Games Aspen 2022 as the tallest athlete on the roster. He also came in as proven X Games gold medalist in Big Air (Norway 2019) and a known driver of the sport's progression.
It was exactly this drive for progression that gave Hall the edge in the high-stakes final. After opening with a technical rightside double cork 900 pullback, he edged into a podium position with a leftside double 1980 in his signature Buick grab (46 points).
But as the contest turned to final attempts, Hall found himself bumped into fourth place with American freeskier Mac Forehand claiming the lead. Digging deep for a high-scoring move, Hall unveiled a trick never landed in X Games competition history: A switch leftside 2160 Buick – that's six full rotations – earned 48 points and first place on a total score of 94.00 points. As ESPN broadcast commentator Tom Wallisch concluded: "The game has been changed!"
Asked what prompted him to unleash the historic trick on his last attempt, Hall said: "It came down to last tricks. Everyone just went off so hard, I guess I just tried to max them. It was super fun!"
On the strength of Saturday's Big Air gold, Hall now owns 7 X Games medals (5 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze). As a proven all-terrain vehicle (ATV), the Park City local owns X Games gold medals in four disciplines: Big Air, Slopestyle, Knuckle Huck, and the Real Ski video competition. Before competing at X Games Aspen, he won FIS Mammoth World Cup in the Slopestyle discipline.
Men's Snowboard Big Air: Monster Energy's Max Parrot Claims Silver, Rene Rinnekangas Secures Bronze Medal
A big day at X Games Aspen 2022 ended on a high note in the Men's Snowboard Big Air contest. With an elite field of freestyle snowboarders on deck, the crowd on Buttermilk Mountain created a true party atmosphere to celebrate the progression of snowboarding under the lights.
One rider stepped into the 35-minute jam session with a score to settle: 27-year-old Max Parrot from Bromont, Canada wanted to continue where he left off after earning Big Air gold at X Games Aspen 2020. At X Games Aspen 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic sidelined the six-time Big Air gold medalist. Now he was back for more.
Dropping into the final with confidence, Parrot put down a perfect Cab triple cork 1800 mute grab on his first run for 40 points. The Canadian snowboard icon then followed up by ways of frontside triple cork 1620 Indy for 34 points. But after missing the landing on his next attempts, it all came down to the wire for Parrot: On his last run of the night, he stuck the landing on a perfect frontside triple cork 1800 mute for 41 points. Netting 81.00 points in total, Parrot walked away with the silver medal behind Marcus Kleveland in first place.
After earning silver on Saturday night, Parrot now owns 14 X Games medals (8 gold, 6 silver). He holds the record for most X Games Snowboard Big Air gold medals at 6 medals, and the most Big Air medals overall at 11 medals in 12 starts. Parrot earned the silver medal in Slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics and will be representing Canada at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in February.
Also rising to the podium to claim a career-first Big Air medal, 22-year-old Rene Rinnekangas from Iisalmi, Finland, stoked the crowd throughout the final and walked away with the bronze medal. Right away on his first attempt, the Finnish style icon blasted a huge backside 1980 melon for 41 points to take over the lead. He then cemented his lead by pulling a frontside 1800 melon grab for 39 points. After attempting to raise the difficulty level over his remaining attempts, Rinnekangas finished in third place with 80.00 points to claim his career-first Big Air medal at X Games.
Rinnekangas already owns a gold medal from winning the 2020 X Games Real Snow contest, alongside Slopestyle bronze and silver (Aspen 2021 and 2019). After earning the silver medal in Friday's Special Olympics Unified competition teamed up with Cody Field, the 'Flying Finn' now owns five X Games medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze). When he's not competing or filming acclaimed video parts, Rinnekangas plays bass guitar in his brother's punk band, Kätfish.
Stay tuned for more action on Sunday, the final day of X Games Aspen 2022! Over the course of three action-packed days, 13.5 hours of competitions from X Games Aspen 2022 will be broadcast live on ESPN and ABC, supplemented by live coverage and behind-the-scenes content across digital X Games properties.
Fans can also follow the action on ESPN's online streaming services, with select disciplines available on X Games YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter, and all 21 hours of live competitions streamed on the ESPN App. X Games Aspen 2022 will be televised globally in 192 countries and territories to more than 500 million homes.
