CORONA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for Supercross season! Monster Energy is proud to welcome multiple Monster Energy Supercross Champion and motocross racing icon Jason Anderson on Episode 23 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.
Released today across Monster Energy's social media channels, this latest one-hour episode interviews the 28-year-old from Edgewood, New Mexico, with multiple AMA Monster Energy Supercross championship titles (250 and 450 division) and 53 podium spots in the 450 class under his belt. For the 2022 racing season, Anderson recently signed with Team Monster Energy Kawasaki in a high-profile roster change.
"Working with Monster and working with Kawasaki is like a breath of fresh air for me. A little change of scenery gives you that second wind. So that's where I'm at right now!" said Anderson on the new edition of the UNLEASHED podcast.
Fans can now listen to Anderson's episode recorded at Studio M inside Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. Released today, the new podcast featuring 'El Hombre' is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.
Introduced to motocross racing at the age of 7, Anderson is one of the most decorated riders on the pro circuit. After earning high marks as an amateur, he clinched the title of 250 AMA Monster Energy Supercross champion (2014) and 450 AMA Monster Energy Supercross champion (2018). Freshly signed to the Monster Energy Kawasaki roster, Anderson will be battling in the 450 class of the Monster Energy Supercross series and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross outdoor series this year.
Speaking to the two UNLEASHED podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass, Anderson shares the secrets behind his endless passion for motocross racing and resilient mental approach that keeps him going.
Born and raised in New Mexico, Anderson caught the motocross racing bug at a young age. "I started racing when I was 7 years old and always stayed in New Mexico," said Anderson, naming American racing icon Kevin Windham as a major influence. As a teenager, Anderson caused a stir on the amateur circuit, earning accolades such as the AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award on board a KX 250 bike for Kawasaki Team Green in 2010.
In 2011, Anderson turned pro and adopted the iconic jersey number 21 that remains his signature today. "I was number 312 growing up, but you're not allowed to keep a three-digit number as a pro. So I earned number 21 and I think it's a pretty solid number," said Anderson on the podcast.
After winning the 250 AMA Monster Energy Supercross championship in 2014, Anderson moved up to the 450 division and kept the wins coming. In 2018, he upped the ante by winning the 450 AMA Monster Energy Supercross title in a banner year. "I came into the season and felt pretty good. And then I just started reeling off some wins and next thing you know, I had a huge points gap. And I ended up being able to hold on to it all the way until the end," said Anderson.
Speaking on the milestone win, Anderson reveals the mental strain on UNLEASHED: "It was kind of a dream year. But when you're me and in a situation like that, you're so tunnel vision. You're not really able to appreciate everything that's going on because you have seventeen rounds and you're so focused on just making sure you're performing every weekend."
After dealing with injuries in the following season, Anderson is ready to return fully recharged and under Monster Energy Kawasaki sponsorship. Alongside teammate Adam Cianciarulo, he will battle for another title shot in a stacked 2022 field: "There's ten guys that can win on any night, talent-wise and all that. There's a lot of good guys right now. You just gotta be a gamer!"
Speaking of game, Anderson reveals the secret to his long-term motivation on the episode: "A lot of life in general is just mental. And if you can just keep yourself fresh and enjoying it, that's the key – even more so than training sometimes. You could show up to the race and be the fittest and fastest guy. But you show up and you don't even want to be there, you're not going to perform as good. As long as I'm enjoying myself, I feel like I can be the best me!"
Asked by podcast host The Dingo whether he would consider retiring at the age of 28, like many of his peers, Anderson replied: "I want to do my thing and I really don't see the end in sight. What else am I gonna do? Why would I retire and figure out something else when I can just keep racing and doing what I like?"
But that's just a short glimpse! To get the full story, visit the landing page to access Episode 23 of the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast featuring Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Jason Anderson.
Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always lookout for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.
The UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.
