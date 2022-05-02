Monster Energy is proud to welcome iconic professional surfer Bobby Martinez on Episode 30 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.
CORONA, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's about to get real on the podcast! Monster Energy is proud to welcome iconic professional surfer Bobby Martinez on Episode 30 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny. This special thirtieth episode of the show marks the first pro surfer as a guest.
Released today across Monster Energy's social media channels, this latest one-hour episode sits down with the 39-year-old surfer from Santa Barbara. At the height of his professional career, Martinez took a stand against what he deemed unfair surf contest regulations and maintained his relevance outside the competitive arena as one of the most respected core surfers of his generation.
"They tried to silence me, and they kicked me off the tour. And I couldn't compete or do anything for a year. I haven't done a contest since. But if I wanted to come back, I would have had to start all over from fresh. They just completely tried to do whatever they can to remove me," said Bobby Martinez on the new episode of UNLEASHED.
Fans can now tune in to Episode 30 of UNLEASHED featuring a candid conversation with Martinez. Released today, the new podcast recorded at Studio M inside Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.
Hailing from Santa Barbara, California, Martinez barged onto the surf scene as a child prodigy. At age 13, he began claiming titles and storming podiums. Named WCT Rookie of the Year in 2006, he made history as the first Mexican American rider to qualify for the pro tour. Martinez won key competitions as one of the top professionals of the early 2000s. But in 2011, his career took an abrupt turn over a disagreement with a major surfing association. Staying true to his beliefs, Martinez retired from competition and pursued his career the way he sees fit – and that makes him an icon of the sport!
Learn what Martinez has to say about his career and the realities behind professional surfing in conversation with the two UNLEASHED podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass.
Growing up in coastal Santa Barbara, Martinez began surfing at the young age of six and was already competing at ten. Martinez entered amateur contests in the National Scholastic Surfing Association (NSSA) and won a record seven national titles. At the time, a pro career was just a distant dream, while the enjoyment of the sport was a paradigm to Martinez. "Kids these days, they grow up trying to be a pro surfer. When I was a kid, we were just surfing… and it steamrolled to where we got," said Martinez on UNLEASHED.
When Martinez turned pro, he was the very first Mexican American athlete to qualify for the pro tour. But he puts the feat in perspective: "When you grow up in America, the Mexicans in Mexico act like you're not Mexican. You're an American in their eyes. I'm American, I grew up in America, I was born in America."
But Martinez did carry the hopes of California's surf scene on his back as the new surfer who would bring the World Championship back to the Golden State. After earning the title of WCT Rookie of the Year in 2006, Martinez emerged as a regular rider in the top spots, competing against heavy hitters like of Kelly Slater, Joel Parkinson, and Taj Burrow. "I was in surfing when it was prime time. When companies were big, making money. They were able to pay local surfers to make a paycheck. Because companies were thriving. It ain't like that no more. The money, it's crazy. Surfing's a different world."
At the height of his fame, Martinez caused a major upset in his sixth year competing on the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP). In 2011, Martinez clashed with ASP officials about the league's updated ranking system – and refused to back down. "They were trying to change the ranking system to a tennis format. And I was not about it. You just had all these surfers, who are the best, top guys and all these people who were big tennis fans that wanted surfing to be something bigger than what it was," said Martinez on UNLEASHED. "They messed up their whole ratings, because they couldn't get their points system right."
Ultimately, the league reversed the changes – but Martinez was already removed from competitions. He also lost his surf company sponsors but pressed on with supporters like Monster Energy in his corner. "I thought I was done. All the surf companies hated me. I was lucky that I was still getting supported."
Instead of the usual path, he pursued professional surfing by his own rules. Even today, Martinez is still a sponsored surfer who draws major attention in video appearances or public outings, although he refuses to get on social media. "I don't know if I'm still relevant. But I know guys who decided to do things differently than me. And the minute the contests ended, they had to get a job right away. Because that's just how their cards played out," said Martinez on UNLEASHED.
As far as new trends in surfing play out, artificial wave pools are emerging as a new platform to bring surfing to the masses. But having experienced these facilities himself, Martinez speaks his mind on UNLEASHED: "I think it's a horrible thing for the sport. Because we don't surf in pools. We surf out in the ocean! The good waves are in the ocean… the real waves are in the ocean."
Asked for a life truth about surfing, Martinez said: "The ocean always wins if it wants to. And if you aren't paying attention. The ocean is a scary place."
For the rest of the story from a rider who's seen it all, tune in to UNLEASHED! Visit the landing page to access Episode 30 of the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast featuring Monster Energy surf icon Bobby Martinez.
Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.
The UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.
