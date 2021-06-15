CORONA, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turn up the volume for this one! Monster Energy is proud to welcome American electronic music sensation Breathe Carolina on Episode 8 of the alternative sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny. This latest one-hour installment welcomes the two band members, Tommy Cooperman and David Schmitt, known for their RIAA-certified gold single "Blackout" as well as performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Warped Tour and at the Winter X Games.
The two musicians dropped by Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, fresh off playing their first live concerts in over a year of pandemic lockdown. "It's a feeling you forget about. You don't think or feel like you're missing it. But then you're there and you say, "We're here again!" It's a whole surge of different energy!" said Schmitt on the new podcast episode.
Notorious for their high-energy performances, Breathe Carolina built a global fan base by blending innovative sounds with a punk rock energy that resonates with action sports. Listen closely as the band members discuss their origins and career milestones with the two podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. The episode is now streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.
Breathe Carolina was originally co-founded by Schmitt in Denver back in 2007. The band's name was based on a dream about a girl named Carolina that Schmitt had in ninth grade. Speaking on his musical upbringing, Schmitt said: "My dad always played music, mostly jazzy-type bass. So I've always been around it. I got into rap music first when I was eight. Then I got introduced to the punk rock scene and started listening to Rancid and Lagwagon and it just evolved. I was obsessed. My dad bought me a bass guitar when I was twelve. Now we make electronic music, so it's always evolved."
The band has evolved massively over the years, all the way from making laptop music at home that resonated on the internet. After creating a profile on the popular Myspace website, the band went from 10,000 song plays in 2008 to attracting an enormous following with over 30 million plays during 2009.
"You gotta think that back then, people weren't used to streaming. It wasn't normal to stream, you would go and buy a CD," said Cooperman. "And there were no playlist makers. People had to go and find you on Myspace. Now you get put into 'New Music Fridays', instantly getting three million streams just because you are in that playlist," said Schmitt.
Freshly signed to a record label, Breathe Carolina's fame exploded: The band played the Vans Warped Tour in 2009, its music was featured on The Jay Leno Show and MTV's series The City. The band's fame leveled up in 2011 when the single "Blackout" advanced to certified gold status by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling more than 500,000 copies. Next came performances on nationwide television on Jimmy Kimmel Live and in front of action sports crowds at the 2011 Winter X Games.
Cooperman officially joined the band in 2013 after touring with Breathe Carolina for years. But as he reveals on the podcast, his earlier music career saw him headed for pop stardom. "I was in a band called It Boys that was pretty much a boy band. I played bass and sang," the artist said on the podcast, also revealing that no other than The Dingo starred in the band's biggest music video back in the day.
Other rare backstories revealed on the episode include Schmitt almost getting thrown in jail in Thailand and the band's frequent tours in China right before travel shut down because of coronavirus. "You can talk about China all day long but once you to China, you're like: 'This is a whole new world!' Everything's a different thought process. Everything is different, and we love it. You're fully experiencing a whole new way of life," said Schmitt on the show.
To hear the entire story – and a synchronized 'four crack' of Monster Energy drink cans between hosts and guests – tune in to Episode 8 of the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast now. Visit the show's landing page for the new episode with EDM stars Breathe Carolina.
Media representatives can find shareable social media teasers and visuals for editorial use by clicking here.
Filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, the podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.
Download photos for editorial use.
What's coming up next the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast? The musical theme continues on Monday, June 28, when the show welcomes Grammy-nominated and Platinum recording artist Guapdad 4000 (born Akeem Hayes). Hailing from Oakland, California, the artist also knowns as The Versace Velociraptor blew up on the scene with his performance on 'Revenge of the Dreamers III' and has since delivered a constant stream of hits such as "Flossin'", "Gucci Pajamas" and "Oaklandish". Get inside the creative mind of the rapper, singer, and songwriter in this banger of an episode!
The UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.
For more on Breathe Carolina and Monster Energy's music artists, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and [TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.
About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.
Media Contact
Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, kim.dresser@indiepragency.com
SOURCE Monster Energy